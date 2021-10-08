The trade balance deficit increased by 43.3% in August 2021, as it amounted to 2,199.3 million euros compared to 1,534.5 million euros in the same month of 2020. The trade deficit also showed an ioncrease of 20.4% during the period January-August 2021.

The total value of imports – arrivals, during the month of August 2021 increased by 38.3%, while the total value of exports – shipments increased by 34.6%.

Specifically, based on the latest data of ELSTAT for the month of August 2021, the following results:

The total value of imports – arrivals in the month of August 2021 amounted to 4,994.2 million euros ($ 5,861.8 million) against 3,610.9 million euros ($ 4,258.2 million) in the same month of 2020 showing an increase of 38.3%, in euros. The corresponding value excluding petroleum products in August 2021 increased by 759.8 million euros, ie 27.1%, while the corresponding value excluding petroleum products and ships in August 2021 increased by 767.7 million. euro, ie 27.5%, compared to the month of August 2020.

The total value of imports – arrivals during the period January-August 2021 amounted to 39,543.2 million euros ($ 47,224.0 million) against 31,949.7 million euros ($ 35,606.7 million) in the same period of 2020, showing an increase of 23.8%, in euros. The corresponding value excluding petroleum products increased by 4,650.0 million euros, ie 18.2% and the corresponding value without petroleum products and ships increased by 4,681.3 million euros, ie 18.4%, compared to the period January-August 2020 .

The total value of exports – shipments during the period January-August 2021 amounted to 24,928.4 million euros ($ 29,964.2 million) compared to 19,813.8 million euros ($ 22,203.4 million) in the same period of 2020, showing an increase of 25.8% in euros. The corresponding value without petroleum products increased by 2,883.7 million euros, ie 18.7% and the corresponding value without petroleum products and ships increased by 2,873.1 million euros, ie 18.7%, compared to the period January-August 2020.

The trade deficit for the period January-August 2021 amounted to 14,614.8 million euros ($ 17,259.8 million) against 12,135.9 million euros ($ 13,403.3 million) during the same period of  2020, showing an increase, in euros, of 20.4%. The corresponding numbers excluding petroleum products increased by 1,766.3 million euros, ie 17.5% and the corresponding size excluding petroleum products and ships increased by 1,808.2 million euros, ie 18.1%.

The total value of exports – shipments in the month of August 2021 amounted to 2,794.9 million euros ($ 3,300.2 million) as against 2,076.4 million euros ($ 2,463.3 million) in the same month of 2020 showing an increase, in euros, of 34.6%. The corresponding value excluding petroleum products in the month of August 2021 increased by 357.4 million euros, ie 23.4% and the corresponding value excluding petroleum products and ships in the month of August 2021 increased by 359.3 million euros, ie 23.6%, compared to the month of August 2020.

The trade deficit in August 2021 amounted to 2,199.3 million euros ($ 2,561.6 million) compared to 1,534.5 million euros ($ 1,794.9 million) in the same month of 2020, showing increase, in euros, 43.3%. The corresponding value without petroleum products in August 2021 showed an increase in the deficit by 402.4 million euros, ie 31.5%, while the corresponding value without petroleum products and ships in August 2021 showed an increase of 408.4 million, ie 32.2% compared to August 2020.

