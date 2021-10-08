The contacts of the Minister of Tourism Vassilis Kikilias in Paris, during his two-day visit to the French capital on the occasion of the international tourism exhibition Top Resa, brought significant benefits.

As it is emphasized in the relevant press release, in all his meetings the Minister of Tourism, accompanied by the General Secretary of EOT Dimitris Fraggakis, set as a goal the further increase of French visitors to Greece, both for the next tourist season and for the winter months, during school holidays in France. These were the main points on the agenda of Mr. Kikilias’ meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne. Mr. Kikilias also had a private meeting with the Minister of Tourism of Croatia Nikolina Brnjac.



Of particular importance is the agreement of the Minister of Tourism with the airline Transavia for a 50% increase in available airline seats compared to 2019 for the next season, but also the addition of Skiathos as the company’s new destination.

Mr. Kikilias also met with senior executives of Air France, ATOUT France, which is the official national tourism development agency of France, as well as with the administrations of the most important players in the French tourism market: Heliades, Entreprise du Voyage, NG Travel, Last Minute, Very Chic, Seto, Voyage Prive, Thalasso No 1, Kuoni, Opodo and Karavel / Fram.