The economic climate index fell in Greece last month, September 2021, after seven straight months of increases, according to Eurobank’s weekly bulletin.

The specific index reached 109.7 points last month, down from 113.0 in August 2021, but compared to 89.8 points in the corresponding month of September. The same index in the Eurozone nevertheless increased, albeit marginally, to 117.8 points.

The same figure for August 2021 was the second highest since October 2007, despite a spate of deadly wildfires and a continued rise in the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections during the same month. As such, the subsequent decrease in September is considered a “correction”.

Despite the monthly fall, the index remains at levels close to those prior to the pandemic.