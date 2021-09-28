More than 60 civil engineers affiliated with the infrastructure and transport ministry arrived on Crete on Tuesday for on-the-spot inspections of buildings of all types, in the wake of Monday’s 5.8R earthquake centered in the Archalohori region near the city of Irakleio.

One man was crushed to death after the dome of a small chapel collapsed, while nearly a dozen injuries were reported, along with damages to hundreds of buildings, mostly decades-old residences and agricultural structures.

Nearly 500 structures were inspected on Tuesday, including schools, with more than 50 residences and nine schools ruled as unfit.