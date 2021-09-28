Greek public health authorities on Tuesday reported another 2,978 new single-day coronavirus infections, seven of which were detected at entry points to the country.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 651,378 infections have been recorded in the country.

Additionally, another 22 related deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours, with the death toll rising to 14,751. Of the victims, 95.4 percent had an underlying health condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 78.

Moreover, a total of 322 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs due to acute Covid-19 symptoms. The average age of this group is 66 years, while 82.3 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. Nearly 91 percent of the intubated patients, totaling 291, are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.

In addition, 145 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals over the past 24 hours, with the daily change being -13.69 percent.