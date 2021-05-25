The bookings of air tickets to Greece by users of US website Hopper surpass those for any other tourist destination in Europe. Overall, the volume of bookings for Athens is “significantly increased” compared to the corresponding period of 2019, says Adit Damodaran, the site’s economist, in a Forbes report.

Although many Americans are already booking airline tickets to popular destinations – such as London, Paris, Madrid, and Rome – in anticipation of the opening of the European bloc, it is clear that Greece’s decision to take the lead in welcoming tourists has paid off.

Overall, bookings through Hopper to Europe are up 38% in May from April, with tourists looking for places they can visit with minimal hassle.

As mentioned, flights from the US to Athens cost 18% less this summer compared to 2019.

Giving the “green light” to vaccinated travelers to travel to the country, before the opening of most European countries, Greece has attracted the attention of major airlines, the article said. It is indicative that never before have there been so many direct flights from the USA to Greece, as itineraries have been added to Athens from Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington.

Therefore, Greece, as reported by Forbes, is not only cheaper but also more easily accessible than in previous years. And when tourists arrive in Athens, they can easily visit some of the impressive islands of Greece, such as Mykonos, Santorini, or Corfu.

Even cheaper are airline tickets from the US to Lisbon: 48% cheaper than before the 2019 pandemic. A well-priced return flight to Lisbon costs $ 516 this summer, according to the Hopper website, compared to about $ 850 for round-trip tickets to Paris and over $ 900 for London, or Rome.