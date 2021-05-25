Rockfire Resources, a gold and copper exploration company with three privately owned mines in Queensland, Australia and listed on the London Stock Exchange, has expressed aν interest in the tender for the lease of the Molai mine in Laconia.

As ot.gr had revealed, when the Ministry of Environment and Energy announced the tender, the specific company from Australia was also the one that allegedly precipitated the tender procedures.

The polymetallic deposit with silver, zinc, lead, and cadmium, located in the allotted area of ​​9.8 sq.km., of the public mining area, can be the source of crucial for industry raw materials, which are useful for the construction of energy storage systems (new generation batteries).

Therefore, according to sources, it attracted investors who want to exploit the raw materials.

The Australian portfolio includes the Lighthouse, Copper Dome and Copperhead research projects in Queensland. The former has 208,000 ounces of gold reserves and is considered one of the richest gold mines in the world, according to the Rocklife Resources website. Queensland, Australia, is rich in gold and produces 6% of the continent’s output.

Greek participations

The other two mining companies are Greek and have mining activity in lignite, quartz, and chromite.

One participation is of M.E.TE. SA. The “MINING – COMMERCIAL – TECHNICAL SOCIETE ANONYME” is based in Florina and was founded in 1986 by George K. Messinis Mining Engineer – Metallurgist. Today all the shares of the company belong to the family of Stamatoula Messini.

Μ.Ε.ΤΕ. has a lignite deposit in Prosilio of Kozani, a quartz quarry in Meliti of Florina and one in Attica in the area of ​​Halandri.

The second Greek participation is of ELLIMET – HELLENIC MINES SA. This is the former “Grevena – Kozani Mines SA” in which the shareholder was businessman and miner Dimitris Koutras. Today ELLIMET is owned by members of his family. The current president is his daughter Fotini Koutra.

ELLIMET is the miner of the final chromite concessions in the Kozani-Grevena area. Mining research has started, initially for the areas of Aetoraches, Rizo, and Moutsara, with the aim of expanding to other mining sites, such as Koursumia, Kerasitsa, Voidolakka, Kokkinodromo, Xerolivado.

After the first phase of non-binding bids, the evaluation committee with representatives from RIS and EAGME will evaluate the profile of the companies based on the conditions set out in the call for interest and will select those who meet these conditions in the next second binding offers phase.