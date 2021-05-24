Public health and port officials in Greece met on Monday for a meeting aimed to better cooperation and implement Covid-19 protocols in the cruise ship sector, as the all-important tourism season opened in the country last week.

Officials later inspected the cruise ship terminal at the port of Piraeus, the largest and busiest in the country, and one of the biggest facilities in Europe.

For Piraeus alone, which lies in the greater Athens agglomeration, 453 cruise ship arrivals alone have been scheduled for this season, with 251 involving the arrival and departure of holiday-makers for their cruise; 40 from home-ported vessels; 190 transits and 12 arrivals for resupplying.