Foster child’s kindergarten class shows up to support him at adoption hearing

School children in Kent County, Michigan took a field trip to the local courthouse to see their friend, 8-year-old Michael Clark Jr., be adopted by his foster parents of about a year.

Δημοσιεύτηκε από NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt στις Πέμπτη, 5 Δεκεμβρίου 2019