Making good on campaign pledges for limited civil service hiring in the National Health System and Greek Police, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has ordered the hiring of 3,950 civil servants by the end of the year.

The decision was formally taken by a meeting the PM chaired with co-competent ministers – Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Citizen’s Protection Minister Michalis Chrisohoidis, Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos, and Deputy Minister for Fiscal Policy Theodoros Skylakakis.

At the meeting it was decided that planned hiring through the Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP) will go forward and that priority will be given to filling 2,450 positions in the healthcare sector.

Secondly, Mitsotakis’ pledge to bolster the DIAS motorcycle patrol and to reconstitute the Delta group in Greek Police (a rapid reaction motorcycle force which was abolished by the SYRIZA government) will be implemented with the hiring of 1,500 new officers.

The DIAS force has nearly 2,500 policemen who cover 75 Attica municipalities and 21 areas in Thessaloniki.