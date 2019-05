View this post on Instagram

So stoked to be a part of @wonderwallsfestival by @verbsyndicate this year! I had the most amazing weekend in Port Kembla, NSW watching some of my favourite artists do their thing. Special shout out to my roomies and all round loveable ladies @brontenaylor and @sarsar for all their help! 💕💕💕 To view the full video check out the @ironlak link in my bio 👌