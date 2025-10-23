Greece’s Key Source Markets Power 8-month Tourism Revenues

The U.S., the U.K. and Germany were among Greece’s top source markets in the eight-month period to August driving the country’s tourism revenue up to 16.7 billion euros, according to provisional data released by the Bank of Greece (BoG) on Wednesday.

More specifically, travel receipts increased by 12.0% year-on-year, totaling 16.7 billion euros for the January-August 2025 period.

Central Bank analysts attribute the rise to stronger receipts from E.U. residents up by 9.4% and non-residents (+14.9%).

The top five tourism markets driving revenues upward in the eight-month period were the U.S. with spending up by 20.6%, the U.K. (+8.7%), Germany (+6.6%), France (+5.5%), and Italy (+1.4%).

More Arrivals

From January to August 2025, the number of incoming travelers increased by 4.1% compared to the same period a year ago with passenger flows through airports up by 4.2% and through road border-crossing points by 4.8%.

In terms of markets, the number of travelers from Germany grew by 7.8%, the U.S. (+6.1%), the U.K. (+4.5%), and Italy (+2.1%). On the downside, the number of arrivals from traditional source market France fell by 6.3%.

August 2025 Performance

In August, traditionally Greece’s peak tourism month, travel receipts rose by 10.5% year-on-year with international arrivals up by 8.1% compared to the same month in 2024 reaching 7,465.7 thousand. Arrivals through airports grew by 2.7% year-on-year and by 22.7% through road border-crossing points.