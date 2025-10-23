Πέμπτη 23 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Greece’s Key Source Markets Power 8-month Tourism Revenues
23 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 12:28

Greece’s Key Source Markets Power 8-month Tourism Revenues

Travelers from the U.S., the U.K. and Germany drove tourism receipts up to 16.7 billion euros from January to August.

The U.S., the U.K. and Germany were among Greece’s top source markets in the eight-month period to August driving the country’s tourism revenue up to 16.7 billion euros, according to provisional data released by the Bank of Greece (BoG) on Wednesday.

More specifically, travel receipts increased by 12.0% year-on-year, totaling 16.7 billion euros for the January-August 2025 period.

Central Bank analysts attribute the rise to stronger receipts from E.U. residents up by 9.4% and non-residents (+14.9%).

The top five tourism markets driving revenues upward in the eight-month period were the U.S. with spending up by 20.6%, the U.K. (+8.7%), Germany (+6.6%), France (+5.5%), and Italy (+1.4%).

More Arrivals

From January to August 2025, the number of incoming travelers increased by 4.1% compared to the same period a year ago with passenger flows through airports up by 4.2% and through road border-crossing points by 4.8%.

In terms of markets, the number of travelers from Germany grew by 7.8%, the U.S. (+6.1%), the U.K. (+4.5%), and Italy (+2.1%). On the downside, the number of arrivals from traditional source market France fell by 6.3%.

August 2025 Performance

In August, traditionally Greece’s peak tourism month, travel receipts rose by 10.5% year-on-year with international arrivals up by 8.1% compared to the same month in 2024 reaching 7,465.7 thousand. Arrivals through airports grew by 2.7% year-on-year and by 22.7% through road border-crossing points.

Source: tovima.com

Business
Ευάγγελος Μυτιληναίος: Δεν έγινε ποτέ συζήτηση για την ενεργειακή μετάβαση σε μεγάλη κλίμακα

Ευάγγελος Μυτιληναίος: Δεν έγινε ποτέ συζήτηση για την ενεργειακή μετάβαση σε μεγάλη κλίμακα

Τράπεζες
Alpha Bank: Στις αγορές για 500 εκατ. ευρώ με πράσινο ομόλογο

Alpha Bank: Στις αγορές για 500 εκατ. ευρώ με πράσινο ομόλογο

inWellness
inTown
Ασυμβίβαστοι 21.10.25

Αντιδραστικοί στίχοι, DIY λογική, ηχητικοί πειραματισμοί: Οι The Ex είναι κάτι περισσότερο από μια punk μπάντα

Μετρώντας πάνω από τέσσερις δεκαετίες ζωής, οι The Ex συνεχίζουν να μένουν πιστοί στις αρχές και την DIY λογική τους. Μια νοοτροπία που θα ζήσουν από πρώτο χέρι όσοι τους δουν από κοντά σε μια από τις τρεις συναυλίες τους στην Ελλάδα.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
English edition
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22.10.25

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box
English edition 20.10.25

How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box

Institutional interventions appear to support the Euronext–Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) deal, but the revision of takeover and delisting rules is raising concerns

Σύνταξη
Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris
English edition 19.10.25

Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection

Σύνταξη
When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves
English edition 19.10.25

When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves

Decades of unchecked growth have turned Greece’s cities into sprawling heat traps, a new University of Athens study warns

Σύνταξη
Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU
English edition 18.10.25

Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU

In 2023, Greece discarded more than 2 million tons of food (2,091,442 tons), a figure that has remained almost unchanged since 2020.

Σύνταξη
Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens
English edition 13.10.25

Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens

The Athens traffic ring returns October 13 after a summer suspension, reintroducing alternate-day car access to central Athens in an effort to ease traffic and improve air quality

Σύνταξη
Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living
English edition 12.10.25

Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living

More than 50 companies and 10 supermarket chains in Greece join an initiative to cut supermarket prices by an average of 8%, as inflation in consumer goods falls to its lowest level in four years

Σύνταξη
Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment
English edition 12.10.25

Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment

Speaking in Sydney, Deputy Foreign Minister Giannis Loverdos highlighted Greece’s strong economy, investor-friendly climate, and enduring ties with the Greek diaspora

Σύνταξη
Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt
English edition 12.10.25

Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt

Washington has significantly expanded the list of invitees, adding Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada to the gathering, which will take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh

Σύνταξη
Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11
English edition 11.10.25

Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11

From October 15, heating oil will be available at slightly lower prices than last year, with a heating allowance for eligible households. Applications open in early November, with first payments expected by mid-December

Σύνταξη
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Για εγκληματική οργάνωση οι 37 – Βαρύ κατηγορητήριο
Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία 23.10.25

Για εγκληματική οργάνωση οι 37 του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ – Βαρύ κατηγορητήριο

Οι συλληφθέντες αναμένεται να λάβουν προθεσμία μέσα στο επόμενο πενθήμερο προκειμένου να απολογηθούν για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ - Τα αδικήματα για τα οποία άσκησε δίωξη η Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Clean & Flex with Klinex: Φλεξάραμε δημιουργικότητα, έμπνευση και γνώσεις στο πιο συναρπαστικό event του φθινοπώρου
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 23.10.25

Clean & Flex with Klinex: Φλεξάραμε δημιουργικότητα, έμπνευση και γνώσεις στο πιο συναρπαστικό event του φθινοπώρου

Δώσαμε after work ραντεβού με την iconic χλωρίνη Klinex, τη μόνη χλωρίνη που απολυμαίνει, και ζήσαμε ένα άκρως δημιουργικό απόγευμα γεμάτο χρώμα και θετική ενέργεια.

Σύνταξη
Αποκαθίσταται η ρωμαϊκή στοά Μυτιλήνης
Πολιτισμός 23.10.25

Αποκαθίσταται η ρωμαϊκή στοά Μυτιλήνης

Συνάντηση του Δημάρχου Μυτιλήνης Παναγιώτη Χριστόφα με την Υπουργό Πολιτισμού Λίνα Μενδώνη με αφορμή την υπογραφή της αποκατάστασης της ρωμαϊκής στοάς.

Σύνταξη
Δημοσκόπηση ΗΠΑ: Η πλειοψηφία πιστεύει ότι ο Τραμπ χρησιμοποιεί τους θεσμούς για να επιτεθεί σε αντιπάλους του
Κόσμος 23.10.25

Αυξάνεται η ανησυχία για τον Τραμπ και εντός των Ρεπουμπλικανών - Τι δείχνει νέα δημοσκόπηση

Δημοσκόπηση στις ΗΠΑ δείχνει ότι εννέα μήνες μετά την μετακόμιση του Τραμπ στον Λευκό Οίκο οι Αμερικανοί είναι όλο και πιο ανήσυχοι για τις διχαστικές τακτικές του

Σύνταξη
Αντετοκούνμπο: «Ο Τέρνερ με μισούσε πριν έξι μήνες, αλλά δεν τον συμπαθούσα κι εγώ» (vid)
Μπάσκετ 23.10.25

Αντετοκούνμπο: «Ο Τέρνερ με μισούσε πριν έξι μήνες, αλλά δεν τον συμπαθούσα κι εγώ» (vid)

Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο μίλησε για τη χημεία του με τον Μάιλς Τέρνερ και την εμπειρία του απέναντι στον Κρις Μίντλετον, μετά τη νίκη στην πρεμιέρα επί των Ουάσινγκτον Γουίζαρντς.

Σύνταξη
Κύκλος Ιδεών: Στις 6 το απόγευμα η εκδήλωση με θέμα «Το αδιέξοδο της χώρας που αποτυπώνουν οι δημοσκοπήσεις»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 23.10.25

Κύκλος Ιδεών: Στις 6 το απόγευμα η εκδήλωση με θέμα «Το αδιέξοδο της χώρας που αποτυπώνουν οι δημοσκοπήσεις»

Στην εκδήλωση που διοργανώνει ο Κύκλος Ιδεών έξι διακεκριμένοι ομιλητές αναλύουν τις προκλήσεις και τους προβληματισμούς της εποχής

Σύνταξη
Αυτό είναι το βίντεο από την επιχείρηση σύλληψης του διαιτητή της Euroleague, Ούρους Νίκολιτς (vid)
Euroleague 23.10.25

Αυτό είναι το βίντεο από την επιχείρηση σύλληψης του διαιτητή της Euroleague, Ούρους Νίκολιτς (vid)

Το Υπουργείο Εσωτερικών της Σερβίας έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα βίντεο από την αστυνομική επιχείρηση που αποκάλυψε χρήματα, χρυσό και ρολόγια στο σπίτι του διαιτητή της Euroleague.

Σύνταξη
Γιατί όλο και περισσοτέροι πολίτες δυσκολεύονται να βρουν φάρμακα – Μία νέα υγειονομική κρίση προ των πυλών
Κόσμος 23.10.25

Γιατί όλο και περισσοτέροι πολίτες δυσκολεύονται να βρουν φάρμακα – Μία νέα υγειονομική κρίση προ των πυλών

Σε παγκόσμιο επίπεδο καταγράφεται αύξηση των ανθρώπων που αδυνατούν να εφοδιαστούν τα απαραίτητα φάρμακα, κάτι που προκαλεί ανησυχία για μία επικείμενη υγειονομική κρίση

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Το ΚΚΕ κατήγγειλε στη Βουλή την επίθεση των ΜΑΤ «ακόμη και σε παιδάκια» – Παρέμβαση Παφίλη στον Χρυσοχοΐδη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 23.10.25

Το ΚΚΕ κατήγγειλε στη Βουλή την επίθεση των ΜΑΤ «ακόμη και σε παιδάκια» – Παρέμβαση Παφίλη στον Χρυσοχοΐδη

Την επίθεση της Αστυνομίας στην κινητοποίηση στο Μεταξουργείο, κατήγγειλε από το βήμα της Βουλής εκ μέρους του ΚΚΕ, η Μαρία Κομνηνάκα - «Το χαρακτήρα ποιου μνημείου διαφύλασσε η κυβέρνηση στο Μεταξουργείο και παρέταξε εκεί τα ΜΑΤ;», διερωτήθηκε

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Ο υποσιτισμός εγκύων και βρεφών θα έχει επιπτώσεις για γενιές ολόκληρες – Κατά του Ισραήλ αποφάσισε το ΔΔΔ
Κόσμος 23.10.25

Ο υποσιτισμός στη Γάζα θα έχει επιπτώσεις για γενιές ολόκληρες - «Το Ισραήλ πρέπει να επιτρέψει τη βοήθεια» λέει το ΔΔΔ

Το 70% των παιδιών στη Γάζα γεννιούνται πρόωρα ή με λιγότερο βάρος από το αναμενόμενο - Το Διεθνές Δικαστήριο αποφάσισε κατά του Ισραήλ για την ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Ψήφισαν τα ίδια, εννοούν άλλα Μητσοτάκης και Δένδιας – Οι σχεδιασμοί που δεν βγαίνουν στο Μαξίμου, τα μέτωπα και οι αντιφάσεις
Πολιτική 23.10.25

Ψήφισαν τα ίδια, εννοούν άλλα Μητσοτάκης και Δένδιας – Οι σχεδιασμοί που δεν βγαίνουν στο Μαξίμου, τα μέτωπα και οι αντιφάσεις

Το στραπάτσο για Μητσοτάκη στην υπόθεση της τροπολογίας, την οποία έκανε προσωπική του υπόθεση. Ανοιχτά συνδέει το θέμα με τα Τέμπη ανοίγοντας μέτωπο με τους συγγενείς. Αγεφύρωτο το ρήγμα μετά τη διαφοροποίηση Δένδια. Η σύγκρουση Μητσοτάκη με Καραμανλή, Σαμαρά, Βενιζέλο.

Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Η Ριάνα «πέταξε» 36 εκατομμύρια δολάρια μετά την αποτυχημένη συνεργασία της με τη Louis Vuitton – αλλά ούτε καν ίδρωσε
Στραβοπάτημα 23.10.25

Η Ριάνα «πέταξε» 36 εκατομμύρια δολάρια μετά την αποτυχημένη συνεργασία της με τη Louis Vuitton – αλλά ούτε καν ίδρωσε

Η pop star Ριάνα, εκτός από την κυριαρχία της στη μουσική βιομηχανία, φημίζεται και για τις επιχειρηματικές της επιτυχίες. Ωστόσο, η συνεργασία της με τη Louis Vuitton, δεν ανήκει σε αυτή την κατηγορία.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
