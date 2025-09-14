Κυριακή 14 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
14.09.2025 | 09:43
Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute
English edition 14 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 10:20

Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute

The most striking change compared with 2024 was the rise of Aegina, which entered the top five destinations, displacing Syros, with a year-on-year increase of 12.65%

Greek tourism continues to be a vital pillar of the national economy, and the 2025 season once again highlights its resilience. Greek travelers are increasingly opting for nearby destinations and shorter breaks as a way to manage expenses, with islands close to Attica recording strong demand.

According to booking data from the ferry search and reservation platform Ferryscanner for June–August 2025, the most popular choices this summer were Tinos, Paros, Mykonos, Aegina, and Naxos.

Aegina on the Rise, Premium Spots Lose Ground

The most striking change compared with 2024 was the rise of Aegina, which entered the top five destinations, displacing Syros, with a year-on-year increase of 12.65%. Other nearby and budget-friendly islands also surged: Agistri soared by 13.46%, Kythnos grew by 5.5%, and Kea by 2.05%. Mykonos, despite its premium profile, also posted growth of 5.82%.
By contrast, high-end destinations saw declines. Santorini registered a drop of 5.33%, with recent seismic activity cited as a possible deterrent. Chania in Crete experienced a steep fall of 26.54%, while Heraklion managed a modest increase, pointing to a shift of interest within Crete itself.

Shorter Holidays Dominate

The duration of holidays continues to shrink. Nearly one in two travelers (49.2%) chose a getaway of just 1–3 days this year. Trips lasting 4–6 days accounted for 35.6%, while longer holidays of 7+ days fell to only 15.2%. This pattern underscores the growing preference for frequent but brief “short breaks.”

Last-Minute Decisions Become the Norm

Last-minute booking has become the dominant habit. Almost six in ten Greeks (59.3%) booked their trip within the final week before departure, up from 56.9% in 2024. An additional 12.2% booked within two weeks, and another 15.2% within a month. Overall, nearly 87% of reservations were made less than a month before departure, while only 13.3% were planned further in advance.

This data points to a clear trend: the vast majority of Greek travelers now decide at the last minute, a behavior that is becoming more entrenched with each passing year.

Source: tovima.com

Τουρισμός
Τουρισμός: Το αντάρτικο της τοπικής αυτοδιοίκησης απέναντι στις τουριστικές επενδύσεις

Τουρισμός: Το αντάρτικο της τοπικής αυτοδιοίκησης απέναντι στις τουριστικές επενδύσεις

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: Νέες καραβιές με μετανάστες – Ξεχασμένοι σε πρόχειρους χώρους και συνθήκες εξαθλίωσης όσοι φτάνουν
Ελλάδα 14.09.25
Ελλάδα 14.09.25

Δεν έχουν τέλος οι μεταναστευτικές ροές στην Κρήτη - Ξεχασμένοι σε συνθήκες εξαθλίωσης όσοι φτάνουν

Λόγω των σκληρών μέτρων που έχει λάβει η κυβέρνηση, οι μετανάστες και οι πρόσφυγες που φτάνουν στην Κρήτη θεωρούνται κρατούμενοι, με αποτέλεσμα να έχει σταματήσει η μετακίνησή τους στην ενδοχώρα

Σύνταξη
Τσάρλι Κερκ: Ο δολοφόνος συνελήφθη, το κίνητρο αναζητείται, η παραπληροφόρηση συνεχίζεται
Τι γνωρίζουμε 14.09.25
Τι γνωρίζουμε 14.09.25

Ο δολοφόνος του Κερκ συνελήφθη, το κίνητρο αναζητείται, η παραπληροφόρηση συνεχίζεται

Από την πρώτη στιγμή η δολοφονία του Τσάρλι Κερκ αντιμετωπίστηκε ως «πολιτική δολοφονία» από τον Λευκό Οίκο μέχρι τους υποστηρικτές του MAGA - Τι πραγματικά γνωρίζουμε μέχρι στιγμής

Σύνταξη
Άρης: Τραυματίστηκε ο Αλφαρελά
Ποδόσφαιρο 14.09.25

Άρης: Τραυματίστηκε ο Αλφαρελά

Άτυχος στάθηκε ο νεοαποκτηθείς Γάλλος επιθετικός του Άρη που τραυματίστηκε στο γόνατο μόλις στην πρώτη του προπόνηση με τους «κίτρινους».

Σύνταξη
Σάλιν: «Δεν θα… υποκλιθούμε στην Ελλάδα»
Μπάσκετ 14.09.25
Μπάσκετ 14.09.25

Σάλιν: «Δεν θα… υποκλιθούμε στην Ελλάδα»

Ο Σάσου Σάλιν παραχώρησε δήλωσε πως η Φινλανδία σέβεται μεν την Ελλάδα αλλά σίγουρα δεν θα... υποκλιθεί απέναντί της, στην προσπάθειά για την κατάκτηση του χάλκινου μεταλλίου στο Eurobasket 2025.

Σύνταξη
Έχεις τα χρήματα να επιβιώσεις από μία πυρηνική καταστροφή; Δες πόσο κοστίζουν τα ιδιωτικά καταφύγια στην Ευρώπη
Κόσμος 14.09.25
Κόσμος 14.09.25

Έχεις τα χρήματα να επιβιώσεις από μία πυρηνική καταστροφή; Δες πόσο κοστίζουν τα ιδιωτικά καταφύγια στην Ευρώπη

Το δίκτυο καταφυγίων του Ψυχρού Πολέμου στην Ευρώπη έχει αποσυρθεί. Ωστόσο, τώρα που η ήπειρος αρχίζει να βρίσκεται αντιμέτωπη με την απειλή του πολέμου, ορισμένοι επιλέγουν την ατομική προστασία

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Από την Σαμπρίνα Κάρπεντερ στην Μπιγιονσέ: Γιατί οι γυναίκες ποπ σταρ «δικάζουν» άνδρες δίχως έλεος;
Woman 14.09.25
Woman 14.09.25

Από την Σαμπρίνα Κάρπεντερ στην Μπιγιονσέ: Γιατί οι γυναίκες ποπ σταρ «δικάζουν» άνδρες δίχως έλεος;

Η Σαμπρίνα Κάρπεντερ και άλλες ποπ σταρ γεμίζουν τα charts με τραγούδια που σατιρίζουν τους «μέτριους άντρες», αντικατοπτρίζοντας τις νέες κοινωνικές ισορροπίες και την αυξανόμενη ανεξαρτησία των γυναικών

Σύνταξη
Η ανθρωπότητα συρρικνώνεται νωρίτερα από ότι πιστεύαμε – Τι λένε οι επιστήμονες
Ανησυχητικό ή όχι, θα συμβεί... 14.09.25

Η ανθρωπότητα θα συρρικνωθεί πολύ πιο γρήγορα από όσο νομίζετε - Πόσοι θα κατοικούμε στον πλανήτη το 2050

Ο παγκόσμιος πληθυσμός θα αρχίσει να συρρικνώνεται, κάτι που δεν έχει συμβεί από τον 14ο αιώνα, όταν η «μαύρη πανώλη» εξαφάνισε ίσως το ένα πέμπτο της ανθρωπότητας

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Από την Καπέλα Σιστίνα έως τον Banksy: Αιώνες λογοκρισίας και καταστροφής στις πλάτες της τέχνης
Art 14.09.25
Art 14.09.25

Από την Καπέλα Σιστίνα έως τον Banksy: Αιώνες λογοκρισίας και καταστροφής στις πλάτες της τέχνης

Το πρόσφατο, ταχύτατα σβησμένο, γκραφίτι του Banksy στα Βασιλικά Δικαστήρια του Λονδίνου υπενθυμίζει μια μακρά ιστορία αιώνων όπου η τέχνη συγκρούεται με την εξουσία και συχνά βγαίνει λαβωμένη

Σύνταξη
Τι είπε ο προπονητής της Σπόρτινγκ για Ιωαννίδη και Βαγιαννίδη «Χαίρομαι που μπορώ να βασίζομαι και στους δύο»
Ποδόσφαιρο 14.09.25
Ποδόσφαιρο 14.09.25

Τι είπε ο προπονητής της Σπόρτινγκ για Ιωαννίδη και Βαγιαννίδη «Χαίρομαι που μπορώ να βασίζομαι και στους δύο»

Ο προπονητής της Σπόρτινγκ υποκλίθηκε στον Φώτη Ιωαννίδη για το ντεμπούτο του και εξήρε τον Γιώργο Βαγιαννίδη για την προσαρμογή του στις απαιτήσεις της ομάδας.

Σύνταξη
Φθιώτιδα: Βλάβη στην τηλεδιοίκηση ακινητοποίησε τρένο για πάνω από μιάμιση ώρα στην Τιροθέα
Στη Φθιώτιδα 14.09.25
Στη Φθιώτιδα 14.09.25

Βλάβη στην τηλεδιοίκηση ακινητοποίησε τρένο για πάνω από μιάμιση ώρα - Ανακοίνωση της Hellenic Train

Μετά την επιδιόρθωση της βλάβης, η αμαξοστοιχία αναχώρησε από την Τιροθέα στη Φθιώτιδα για τον τελικό της προορισμό με καθυστέρηση 95 λεπτών, αναφέρει στην ανακοίνωσή της η Hellenic Train

Σύνταξη
Μητσοτάκης: Αυτοεπαινείται για τις εξαγγελίες στη ΔΕΘ – Προσπαθεί να πείσει ότι «αυξάνεται το εισόδημα όλων»
Ανασκόπηση 14.09.25
Ανασκόπηση 14.09.25

Μητσοτάκης: Αυτοεπαινείται για τις εξαγγελίες στη ΔΕΘ – Προσπαθεί να πείσει ότι «αυξάνεται το εισόδημα όλων»

Ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης με μια υπερβολικά μακροσκελή ανασκόπηση, γεμάτη αυτοεπαίνους, αναφέρεται στις εξαγγελίες του στη ΔΕΘ εξωραΐζοντας την πραγματικότητα

Σύνταξη
Οι Ιταλοί αποθεώνουν τον Ταρέμι: «Ονειρεμένο ντεμπούτο, δεν θα μπορούσε να φανταστεί καλύτερο»
Ποδόσφαιρο 14.09.25
Ποδόσφαιρο 14.09.25

Οι Ιταλοί αποθεώνουν τον Ταρέμι: «Ονειρεμένο ντεμπούτο, δεν θα μπορούσε να φανταστεί καλύτερο»

Ο Μεχντί Ταρέμι «συστήθηκε» στο κοινό του Ολυμπιακού με δύο γκολ και την ώρα που η πρώην ομάδα του, Ίντερ, έχανε στο ντέρμπι από τη Γιουβέντους, τα ιταλικά ΜΜΕ τον αποθέωναν.

Σύνταξη
Ο Τζον Μάλκοβιτς αναπολεί την περιβόητη σχέση του με τη Μισέλ Φάιφερ – «Δεν έχω μιλήσει ποτέ γι' αυτό»
«Επικίνδυνες Σχέσεις» 14.09.25
«Επικίνδυνες Σχέσεις» 14.09.25

Ο Τζον Μάλκοβιτς αναπολεί την περιβόητη σχέση του με τη Μισέλ Φάιφερ - «Δεν έχω μιλήσει ποτέ γι' αυτό»

Ο Τζον Μάλκοβιτς κάνει αποκαλύψεις για τη σχέση του με τη Μισέλ Φάιφερ, τη συμπρωταγωνίστριά του στην ταινία «Επικίνδυνες Σχέσεις» του 1988.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Δημοσιεύθηκε στον ΟΗΕ η επιστολή – «απάντηση» της Ελλάδας για τις διεκδικήσεις της Λιβύης
Διπλωματία 14.09.25
Διπλωματία 14.09.25

Δημοσιεύθηκε στον ΟΗΕ η επιστολή – «απάντηση» της Ελλάδας για τις διεκδικήσεις της Λιβύης

Η ελληνική επιστολή απορρίπτει τους ισχυρισμούς της Λιβύης για το Τουρκολιβυκό Μνημόνιο, επισημαίνοντας, μεταξύ άλλων, ότι η Λιβύη και η Τουρκία δεν έχουν κοινά θαλάσσια σύνορα λόγω της ύπαρξης των ελληνικών νησιών.

Σύνταξη
Ρόδος: Πώς συνελήφθη η εντυπωσιακή influencer – Τι είναι η ροζ κοκαΐνη που βρέθηκε στο αυτοκίνητό της
Βαριές κατηγορίες 14.09.25
Βαριές κατηγορίες 14.09.25

Πώς συνελήφθη η εντυπωσιακή influencer στη Ρόδο - Τι είναι η ροζ κοκαΐνη που βρέθηκε στο αυτοκίνητό της

Η 30χρονη ήταν γνωστή στα social - «Δεν μπορούμε να πούμε ότι συνδέεται το Διαδίκτυο με ενδεχόμενη εμπορία» λέει ο αντιπρόεδρος Ένωσης Αστυνομικών Υπαλλήλων Αθηνών για την υπόθεση με τη ροζ κοκαΐνη

Σύνταξη
