Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute

Greek tourism continues to be a vital pillar of the national economy, and the 2025 season once again highlights its resilience. Greek travelers are increasingly opting for nearby destinations and shorter breaks as a way to manage expenses, with islands close to Attica recording strong demand.

According to booking data from the ferry search and reservation platform Ferryscanner for June–August 2025, the most popular choices this summer were Tinos, Paros, Mykonos, Aegina, and Naxos.

Aegina on the Rise, Premium Spots Lose Ground

The most striking change compared with 2024 was the rise of Aegina, which entered the top five destinations, displacing Syros, with a year-on-year increase of 12.65%. Other nearby and budget-friendly islands also surged: Agistri soared by 13.46%, Kythnos grew by 5.5%, and Kea by 2.05%. Mykonos, despite its premium profile, also posted growth of 5.82%.

By contrast, high-end destinations saw declines. Santorini registered a drop of 5.33%, with recent seismic activity cited as a possible deterrent. Chania in Crete experienced a steep fall of 26.54%, while Heraklion managed a modest increase, pointing to a shift of interest within Crete itself.

Shorter Holidays Dominate

The duration of holidays continues to shrink. Nearly one in two travelers (49.2%) chose a getaway of just 1–3 days this year. Trips lasting 4–6 days accounted for 35.6%, while longer holidays of 7+ days fell to only 15.2%. This pattern underscores the growing preference for frequent but brief “short breaks.”

Last-Minute Decisions Become the Norm

Last-minute booking has become the dominant habit. Almost six in ten Greeks (59.3%) booked their trip within the final week before departure, up from 56.9% in 2024. An additional 12.2% booked within two weeks, and another 15.2% within a month. Overall, nearly 87% of reservations were made less than a month before departure, while only 13.3% were planned further in advance.

This data points to a clear trend: the vast majority of Greek travelers now decide at the last minute, a behavior that is becoming more entrenched with each passing year.

Source: tovima.com