Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
English edition 29 Αυγούστου 2025 | 10:17

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Spotlight

Bank loans to Greek businesses were negative in July 2025 to the tune of €751 million, compared to a net €2.650 billion flow in June, according to the Bank of Greece (BoG).

The annual change in financing of the domestic economy was 7.2% in July 2025, slightly up from 7% in the previous month. Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June, central bank data showed on Thursday. The annual growth rate of government financing rose to 2.0% from 1.2% the previous month.

Private sector financing remained steady on an annual basis, with growth unchanged at 10.5% in July. However, net monthly flows swung sharply into negative territory, with outflows of €1.26 billion, after a positive flow of €2.74 billion in June.

Financing to businesses posted a net outflow of €1.27 billion in July, following an inflow of €2.38 billion in June. The annual growth rate for corporate financing was 15.8%. Within that, lending to non-financial corporations rose at an annual pace of 16.1%, up from 15.9% in June, though their net flow was negative at €1.11 billion after a €2.05 billion inflow the previous month.

By contrast, financing to insurance companies and other financial institutions slowed to an annual growth rate of 13.7% from 15.2% in June. Their net flow turned negative at €164 million, compared with a €335 million inflow a month earlier.

Net financing to self-employed professionals, farmers, and sole proprietorships in Greece posted a negative flow of €68 million in July, compared with a positive flow of €67 million in June, central bank data showed.

The annual growth rate of financing to self-employed professionals, farmers, and sole proprietorships stood at -0.3% in July, unchanged from the previous month, central bank data showed.

Source: Tovima.com

Economy
Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Στο «κόκκινο» η κυβέρνηση – Ο κίνδυνος να χαθούν κονδύλια

Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Στο «κόκκινο» η κυβέρνηση – Ο κίνδυνος να χαθούν κονδύλια

Business
Πέτρος Τζαννετάκης: Τα οφέλη για ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ – Motor Oil από το deal στην ηλεκτρική ενέργεια

Πέτρος Τζαννετάκης: Τα οφέλη για ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ – Motor Oil από το deal στην ηλεκτρική ενέργεια

English edition
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24.08.25

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23.08.25

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

Σύνταξη
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September
English edition 20.08.25

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September

Compensation for livestock and crop losses from Greece’s 2025 summer fires will be fully paid by September 30. Producers are exempt from assessment fees, and digital records will support the expedited claims process

Σύνταξη
US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million
English edition 09.08.25

US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million

Beyond criminal charges, the Trump administration is exerting economic pressure on Venezuela. Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has tightened an oil embargo and imposed additional tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Πίστωση χρόνου πήρε ο Νετανιάχου από τον Τραμπ – Η συζήτηση στην Ουάσιγκτον και η επανεμφάνιση Μπλερ
Τι ειπώθηκε 29.08.25

Πίστωση χρόνου πήρε ο Νετανιάχου από τον Τραμπ - Η περιβόητη σύσκεψη στον Λ. Οίκο και ο Μπλερ που ξεφύτρωσε στα ερείπια της Γάζας

Στη σύσκεψη στον Λευκό Οίκο για την μεταπολεμική Γάζα υπό τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ συμμετείχε μεταξύ άλλων και ο Τόνι Μπλερ - Τι ειπώθηκε

Σύνταξη
Πρόσκληση 4 εκατ. Ευρώ για κοινωνικά παντοπωλεία, φαρμακεία και συσσίτια
Κοινωνική πολιτική 29.08.25

Πρόσκληση 4 εκατ. Ευρώ για κοινωνικά παντοπωλεία, φαρμακεία και συσσίτια

Περισσότεροι από 15 χιλιάδες άνθρωποι αναμένεται να ενισχυθούν από την λειτουργία νέων μόνιμων δομών που θα παρέχουν φαγητό και άλλα είδη στην περιφέρεια Πελοποννήσου.

Σύνταξη
Ευχολόγια Μητσοτάκη για «βελτίωση καθημερινότητας» και αντιστροφή πραγματικότητας για τα μη κρατικά πανεπιστήμια
Υπουργικό συμβούλιο 29.08.25

Ευχολόγια Μητσοτάκη για «βελτίωση καθημερινότητας» και αντιστροφή πραγματικότητας για τα μη κρατικά πανεπιστήμια

«Μίζερη κριτική» για τον Μητσοτάκη η μη αδειοδότηση των μη κρατικών πανεπιστημίων. Επιχείρηση αντιστροφής της πραγματικότητας για... αυστηρούς ελέγχους στην αδειοδότηση

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Δύο νεκροί σε πλήγματα στο Ντνιπροπετρόφσκ – Κάλας: «Ο Πούτιν κοροϊδεύει κάθε προσπάθεια για ειρήνη»
Εκατέρωθεν επιθέσεις 29.08.25

Δύο νεκροί σε ρωσικά πλήγματα στο Ντνιπροπετρόφσκ - Κάλας: «Ο Πούτιν κοροϊδεύει κάθε προσπάθεια για ειρήνη»

Η Ρωσία συνεχίζει τις επιθέσεις στην Ουκρανία, επιχειρεί να προελάσει στο Ντνιπροπετρόφσκ - Επίθεση της Κάγια Κάλας κατά του Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν για τη στάση του σχετικά με τις ειρηνευτικές συνομιλίες

Σύνταξη
Πιέζει η αντιπολίτευση για συντάξεις και επιπλέον μισθό στο Δημόσιο, «ναι μεν, αλλά» από την κυβέρνηση
Αντιπαράθεση 29.08.25

Πιέζει η αντιπολίτευση για συντάξεις και επιπλέον μισθό στο Δημόσιο, «ναι μεν, αλλά» από την κυβέρνηση

Η χώρα είναι προτελευταία σε αγοραστική δύναμη και υπάρχει τεράστια, αγοραστική, κρίση, τόνισε ο Παύλος Χρηστίδης - Ο Γιώργος Γαβρήλος επισήμανε ότι η κυβέρνηση είναι πιεσμένη από μια πραγματικότητα που δεν μπορεί να αποκρύψει

Σύνταξη
Ινδονησία: Οργισμένοι διαδηλωτές επέστρεψαν στους δρόμους στην Τζακάρτα – Συγκρούσεις με έναν νεκρό τη νύχτα
Φωτογραφίες και βίντεο 29.08.25

Οργισμένοι διαδηλωτές επέστρεψαν στους δρόμους της Τζακάρτα, τι ζητούν - Συγκρούσεις με έναν νεκρό τη νύχτα

Γιατί γίνονται οι κινητοποιήσεις στην Ινδονησία - Αστυνομικό όχημα παρέσυρε οδηγό μοτοσικλέτας - ταξί την Πέμπτη, κάτι που προκάλεσε νέο κύμα οργής - Μήνυμα κατευνασμού από τον Ινδονήσιο πρόεδρο

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Το κοινό χειροκροτούσε όρθιο επί 6 λεπτά την Bugonia του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου
InView 29.08.25

Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Το κοινό χειροκροτούσε όρθιο επί 6 λεπτά την Bugonia του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου

Το φιλμ, που σύμφωνα με τον σκηνοθέτη αποτελεί μια αντανάκλαση των όσων «συμβαίνουν σήμερα» στην κοινωνία, έλαβε θριαμβευτική υποδοχή στο Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας. Δάκρυα συγκίνησης για την Έμα Στόουν.

Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Τροχαίο με ένα νεκρό στο Αλιβέρι Ευβοίας: Αυτοκίνητο συγκρούστηκε με μηχανή
Ελλάδα 29.08.25

Τροχαίο με ένα νεκρό στο Αλιβέρι Ευβοίας: Αυτοκίνητο συγκρούστηκε με μηχανή

Από το τροχαίο με τη μηχανή, το δίκυκλο με τους δύο επιβάτες βρέθηκε αρκετά μέτρα μακριά από το δρόμο με αποτέλεσμα να χάσει τη ζωή του ο οδηγός και να τραυματιστεί πολύ σοβαρά η συνεπιβάτης.

Σύνταξη
Εκπτώσεις σε ακτοπλοϊκά εισιτήρια στις άγονες γραμμές ανακοίνωσε ο Κικίλιας
Οι κατηγορίες 29.08.25

Εκπτώσεις σε ακτοπλοϊκά εισιτήρια στις άγονες γραμμές ανακοίνωσε ο Κικίλιας

«Γιατί η νησιωτικότητα δεν είναι μειονέκτημα, αλλά συγκριτικό πλεονέκτημα για την πατρίδα μας», επισήμανε ο υπουργός Ναυτιλίας και Νησιωτικής Πολιτικής, Βασίλης Κικίλιας

Σύνταξη
Υεμένη: Αναφορές ότι σκοτώθηκε ο πρωθυπουργός σε ισραηλινή επίθεση – Δεν το έχουν επιβεβαιώσει οι Χούθι
Τι λέει το Ισραήλ 29.08.25

Αναφορές ότι σκοτώθηκε ο πρωθυπουργός της Υεμένης σε ισραηλινή επίθεση - Δεν το έχουν επιβεβαιώσει οι Χούθι

Οι Χούθι δεν έχουν αναφερθεί στα θύματα από τη συγκεκριμένη επίθεση του Ισραήλ στη Σαναά, πρωτεύουσα της Υεμένης - Οι IDF λένε ότι έπληξαν «στρατιωτικό στόχο»

Σύνταξη
Γεραπετρίτης για Φιντάν: Η Ελλάδα δεν έχει φοβικά σύνδρομα, ας μην μετατρέπουν την αμηχανία σε εχθροπάθεια
Απάντηση 29.08.25

Γεραπετρίτης για Φιντάν: Η Ελλάδα δεν έχει φοβικά σύνδρομα, ας μην μετατρέπουν την αμηχανία σε εχθροπάθεια

Ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών Γιώργος Γεραπετρίτης επισημαίνει, απαντώντας στον Χακάν Φιντάν ότι «οι σχέσεις καλής γειτονίας, τις οποίες η Ελλάδα ανέκαθεν επιδιώκει, δεν προάγεται με αμετροεπείς και άκαιρες δηλώσεις»

Σύνταξη
Χρήστος Λεοντής: «Είπα στον Σταμάτη, «κάνε ό,τι θέλεις, ό,τι σου κατεβάσει η κούτρα!»
«Αριστοφάνεια» στο Ηρώδειο 29.08.25

Ο Χρήστος Λεοντής μας μιλά για τα «Αριστοφάνεια» στο Ηρώδειο και τη συνέργασία του με τον Σταμάτη Κραουνάκη

Ο επί σκηνής παρουσιαζόμενος Αριστοφάνης, σχολιάζει την επικαιρότητα της εποχής του, που ενδεχομένως μπορεί να σας θυμίζει κάτι από το σήμερα.

Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Ανάβυσσος: Διέρρηξαν σπίτι και έφυγαν με λεία 230.000 ευρώ σε χρήματα και τιμαλφή
Ήξεραν πού χτυπούσαν 29.08.25

Διέρρηξαν σπίτι στην Ανάβυσσο και έφυγαν με λεία 230.000 ευρώ - Σε εξέλιξη οι έρευνες για τον εντοπισμό τους

Οι δράστες πήραν από το χρηματοκιβώτιο λεφτά και κοσμήματα, αλλά και άλλα αντικείμενα μεγάλης αξίας που υπήρχαν στο σπίτι στην Ανάβυσσο

Σύνταξη
