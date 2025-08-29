Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Bank loans to Greek businesses were negative in July 2025 to the tune of €751 million, compared to a net €2.650 billion flow in June, according to the Bank of Greece (BoG).

The annual change in financing of the domestic economy was 7.2% in July 2025, slightly up from 7% in the previous month. Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June, central bank data showed on Thursday. The annual growth rate of government financing rose to 2.0% from 1.2% the previous month.

Private sector financing remained steady on an annual basis, with growth unchanged at 10.5% in July. However, net monthly flows swung sharply into negative territory, with outflows of €1.26 billion, after a positive flow of €2.74 billion in June.

Financing to businesses posted a net outflow of €1.27 billion in July, following an inflow of €2.38 billion in June. The annual growth rate for corporate financing was 15.8%. Within that, lending to non-financial corporations rose at an annual pace of 16.1%, up from 15.9% in June, though their net flow was negative at €1.11 billion after a €2.05 billion inflow the previous month.

By contrast, financing to insurance companies and other financial institutions slowed to an annual growth rate of 13.7% from 15.2% in June. Their net flow turned negative at €164 million, compared with a €335 million inflow a month earlier.

Net financing to self-employed professionals, farmers, and sole proprietorships in Greece posted a negative flow of €68 million in July, compared with a positive flow of €67 million in June, central bank data showed.

The annual growth rate of financing to self-employed professionals, farmers, and sole proprietorships stood at -0.3% in July, unchanged from the previous month, central bank data showed.