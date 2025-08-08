Παρασκευή 08 Αυγούστου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση:
08.08.2025 | 11:26
Φωτιά σε δασική έκταση στην Αργολίδα – Επιχειρούν εναέρια μέσα
Σημαντική είδηση:
08.08.2025 | 10:14
Φωτιά σε δασική έκταση στην Κεφαλονιά - Μήνυμα 112 για εκκένωση οικισμών
Greece Sotheby’s: Strong Demand for Luxury Local Properties
English edition 08 Αυγούστου 2025 | 11:45

Greece Sotheby’s: Strong Demand for Luxury Local Properties

According to the international realtor, the figure is exceptional, given that it comes amid an international environment of geopolitical and economic instability

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
An international realty firm this week reported property sales in Greece of roughly 40 million euros in just over the past 40 days.

According to Greece Sotheby’s International Realty, the figure is exceptional, given that it comes amid an international environment of geopolitical and economic instability that has caused global demand to drop by 20% since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, in a press release on Thursday, the company welcomed what it called Greece’s upgrading of the “non-dom regime in bid to attract global wealth and UHNW families.”

“Greece is positioning itself as a premier European hub for global wealth migration, following a major upgrade to its flagship non-dom tax residency programme.

The legislative reforms – now in the final stages of parliamentary approval – were introduced by Minister of State Kyriakos Pierrakakis and are expected to take effect in 2025. They mark a significant evolution in Greece’s offer to Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), particularly in light of the UK’s upcoming abolition of its own non-dom regime.”

According to the company, the completed sales in Greece were led by the island of Paros, with a value of 8.2 million euros, followed by the Sporades Island of Skiathos, 5.2 million euros; the Ionian Island of Corfu, 4.3 million; and central Athens in tandem with the so-called Athenian Riviera, 1.07 million euros and 3.5 million euros, respectively.

Source: Tovima.com

World
UBS: Ανατροπή για την αγορά χρυσού, το κρυφό «χτύπημα» των ΗΠΑ στις ράβδους

UBS: Ανατροπή για την αγορά χρυσού, το κρυφό «χτύπημα» των ΗΠΑ στις ράβδους

Economy
Πληθωρισμός: Στο 3,1% τον Ιούλιο – Ποια προϊόντα αυξήθηκαν

Πληθωρισμός: Στο 3,1% τον Ιούλιο – Ποια προϊόντα αυξήθηκαν

English edition
Trump Tariffs Take Effect
English edition 07.08.25

Trump Tariffs Take Effect

On average, US households are expected to spend an additional $2,400 in 2025 due to rising prices on essential goods. The steepest increases are expected in clothing, footwear, and household electronics

Σύνταξη
Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices
English edition 05.08.25

Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices

The spike in fresh meat prices is largely due to a reduction in livestock in 2024 following widespread animal diseases and a rise in international prices for imported meats, particularly beef and pork—both heavily relied upon by the Greek market

Σύνταξη
Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?
English edition 03.08.25

Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?

If you find comfort in crisp white sheets turned down every afternoon, a hotel might be the way to go. If you crave extra space or a more casual setup, a short-term rental may suit you better

Σύνταξη
Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies
English edition 26.07.25

Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies

According to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb, 21% of total spending by STR travelers in Europe goes directly to local, often small businesses such as bakeries, tavernas, and grocery stores

Σύνταξη
Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta
English edition 25.07.25

Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta

Egta provides a unique network of experts to foster collaboration and engage with policy makers, driving the industry forward through cooperation, benchmarking and alignment on standards

Σύνταξη
Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece
English edition 22.07.25

Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece

This marine conservation initiative places Greece at the forefront of marine biodiversity protection in the Mediterranean, while attempting to balance environmental priorities with traditional livelihoods and sustainable development

Σύνταξη
Όταν οι Oasis ταρακούνησαν τη Γη: Η Βρετανική Γεωλογική Υπηρεσία ανακοίνωσε τις top 10 σεισμικές συναυλίες όλων
Αδάμαστη μουσική 08.08.25

Όταν οι Oasis ταρακούνησαν τη Γη: Η Βρετανική Γεωλογική Υπηρεσία ανακοίνωσε τις top 10 σεισμικές συναυλίες όλων

Σύμφωνα με τη Βρετανική Γεωλογική Υπηρεσία, το live των Oasis το 2009 κατέγραψε σεισμική ενέργεια άνω του διπλάσιου από τη δεύτερη πιο ισχυρή συναυλία στη λίστα

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Συμφωνία της Τσέλσι με τον Γκαρνάτσο – Αρχίζουν επαφές των «μπλε» και με τη Γιουνάιτεντ
Ποδόσφαιρο 08.08.25

Συμφωνία της Τσέλσι με τον Γκαρνάτσο – Αρχίζουν επαφές των «μπλε» και με τη Γιουνάιτεντ

H Τσέλσι φέρεται να ήρθε σε συμφωνία με τον Ήρθε σε συμφωνία με τον Αλεχάντρο Γκαρνάτσο πρόκειται να αρχίσει άμεσα διαπραγματεύσεις με τη Γιουνάιτεντ για να τον κάνει δικό της.

Σύνταξη
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Επιμένει στην διάχυση ευθυνών η κυβέρνηση – Σφοδρά πυρά από ΠΑΣΟΚ, ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
Στα χαρακώματα 08.08.25

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Επιμένει στην διάχυση ευθυνών η κυβέρνηση – Σφοδρά πυρά από ΠΑΣΟΚ, ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

Ο βουλευτής της ΝΔ, Στ. Κελέτσης, ο βουλευτής του ΠΑΣΟΚ, Π. Παππάς και ο αναπληρωτής εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ, Δ. Μελίδης μίλησαν για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, με φόντο τις αποκαλύψεις του in για τη Σεμερτζίδου

Σύνταξη
Ψηφιακή αντίσταση: Αφγανός πρόσφυγας από την Αθήνα που διδάσκει στα κορίτσια του Αφγανιστάν προγραμματισμό
Ψηφιακή αντίσταση 08.08.25

Ένας Αφγανός πρόσφυγας από την Αθήνα διδάσκει στα κορίτσια του Αφγανιστάν προγραμματισμό

Με την απαγόρευση της πρόσβασης των κοριτσιών στην εκπαίδευση, πολλές στρέφονται προς θρησκευτικά σχολεία. Η μόνη άλλη επιλογή που έχουν είναι να προσπαθήσουν να μάθουν κρυφά μέσω του ίντερνετ

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Θεσσαλονίκη: Τη Δευτέρα απολογούνται η 24χρονη και ο σύντροφός της για τον βιασμό της 10χρονης κόρης της
Φρίκη 08.08.25

Τη Δευτέρα απολογούνται η 24χρονη και ο σύντροφός της για τον βιασμό της 10χρονης κόρης της

Ο εφιάλτης που ζούσε το κοριτσάκι αποκαλύφθηκε, όταν η μητέρα κατήγγειλε στην αστυνομία τον σύντροφό της για ενδοοικογενειακή βία αλλά και για την τέλεση γενετήσιων πράξεων σε βάρος της κόρης της.

Σύνταξη
ΒΗΜΑ της Κυριακής: Έρχεται στις 10 Αυγούστου με συναρπαστικές προσφορές
Media 08.08.25

ΒΗΜΑ της Κυριακής: Έρχεται στις 10 Αυγούστου με συναρπαστικές προσφορές

Την Κυριακή 10 Αυγούστου το ΒΗΜΑ κυκλοφορεί μαζί με το τo αστυνομικό μυθιστόρημα των εκδόσεων ΑΓΡΑ «Όχι Ορχιδέες για τη Μις Μπλάντις»», το μυθιστόρημα ΠΡΙΜΑΡΟΛΙΑ και, φυσικά, το ΒΗΜΑGAZINO.

Σύνταξη
Chief of War: Γιατί μια σειρά για την ιστορία της Χαβάης γυρίζεται στη Νέα Ζηλανδία;
Culture Live 08.08.25

Chief of War: Γιατί μια σειρά για την ιστορία της Χαβάης γυρίζεται στη Νέα Ζηλανδία;

Η νέα σειρά Chief of War με πρωταγωνιστή τον Τζέισον Μομόα, ο οποίος κατάγεται από τη Χαβάη, πραγματεύεται την ιστορία του τόπου του. Γιατί ΄όμως παρόλο που πρόκειται για μια από τις πιο ακριβές παραγωγές δεν γυρίστηκε στην πατρίδα του;

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Στρατηγική διαφθορά
Σημάδια κρίσης 08.08.25

Στρατηγική διαφθορά

Όταν η διαφθορά δεν είναι «ενδημικό φαινόμενο» αλλά γίνεται πολιτική στρατηγική

Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Γάζα: Οι μακάβριοι και ανέφικτοι στόχοι του ισραηλινού σχεδίου – Εκκωφαντική η αφωνία της διεθνούς κοινότητας
Προκλητική απόφαση 08.08.25

Τα μάτια στη Γάζα: Οι μακάβριοι και ανέφικτοι στόχοι του ισραηλινού σχεδίου - Εκκωφαντική η αφωνία της διεθνούς κοινότητας

Ο Νετανιάχου μοιάζει αποφασισμένος να προχωρήσει το σχέδιο εθνοκάθαρσης στη Γάζα - Η προαναγγελία ενός εγκλήματος ιστορικών διαστάσεων βρίσκει τη διεθνή κοινότητα σε ρόλο παρατηρητή

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Το χρήμα, τα botox, τα like και τα νεκρά κουτάβια: Γιατί το South Park παραμένει ένα καλά ακονισμένο «μαχαίρι» των ΗΠΑ
Culture Live 08.08.25

Το χρήμα, τα botox, τα like και τα νεκρά κουτάβια: Γιατί το South Park παραμένει ένα καλά ακονισμένο «μαχαίρι» των ΗΠΑ

Το δεύτερο επεισόδιο του South Park απέδειξε για ακόμη μια φορά πως, παρά τις κριτικές, εξακολουθεί να διαθέτει αιχμηρή σάτιρα και πολιτικό σθένος ενώπιον της Αμερικής του σήμερα.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Γιατί τα σταφύλια είναι «υπερτροφή»
Υγεία 08.08.25

Γιατί τα σταφύλια είναι «υπερτροφή»

Νέα μελέτη δείχνει ότι τα σταφύλια περιέχουν περισσότερες από 1.600 ουσίες ευεργετικές για την καρδιά, τον εγκέφαλο, το δέρμα και το έντερο - συνδέονται με οφέλη ακόμη και σε γενετικό επίπεδο

Θεοδώρα Ν. Τσώλη
Economist: Το Ισραήλ ακυρώνει τον εαυτό του
«Εθνοκάθαρση» 08.08.25

Economist: Το Ισραήλ ακυρώνει τον εαυτό του

Το βρετανικό μέσο κάνει λόγο για την εθνοκάθαρση που διεξάγουν οι Ισραηλινοί και προειδοποιεί πως η χώρα κινδυνεύει να μην θεωρείται πια δημοκρατική.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
