Greece Sotheby’s: Strong Demand for Luxury Local Properties

An international realty firm this week reported property sales in Greece of roughly 40 million euros in just over the past 40 days.

According to Greece Sotheby’s International Realty, the figure is exceptional, given that it comes amid an international environment of geopolitical and economic instability that has caused global demand to drop by 20% since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, in a press release on Thursday, the company welcomed what it called Greece’s upgrading of the “non-dom regime in bid to attract global wealth and UHNW families.”

“Greece is positioning itself as a premier European hub for global wealth migration, following a major upgrade to its flagship non-dom tax residency programme.

The legislative reforms – now in the final stages of parliamentary approval – were introduced by Minister of State Kyriakos Pierrakakis and are expected to take effect in 2025. They mark a significant evolution in Greece’s offer to Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs), particularly in light of the UK’s upcoming abolition of its own non-dom regime.”

According to the company, the completed sales in Greece were led by the island of Paros, with a value of 8.2 million euros, followed by the Sporades Island of Skiathos, 5.2 million euros; the Ionian Island of Corfu, 4.3 million; and central Athens in tandem with the so-called Athenian Riviera, 1.07 million euros and 3.5 million euros, respectively.