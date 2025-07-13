Technology Companies in Greece Plan Salary Increases in 2025

Greek technology companies are planning salary increases in 2025 in a bid to attract and retain skilled professionals, according to new data. Despite this, most employers still view current salary expectations from job candidates as unrealistic.

The tech sector is facing a persistent shortage of qualified personnel, with 66% of businesses identifying it as the greatest ongoing challenge for the second consecutive year. In response, 86% of technology companies say they plan to raise wages this year, aiming to make their job offers more competitive.

However, there is a notable disconnect between what companies are willing to offer and what job seekers expect. According to a survey conducted by Randstad, only 23% of businesses believe they currently offer salaries higher than their competitors. A majority (64%) report offering pay that aligns with market standards, while the rest acknowledge the need for adjustments.

Despite labeling candidate salary expectations as excessive — a view held by 76% of employers — most companies are preparing for moderate pay hikes. Approximately 70% of employers intend to increase wages by just 1% to 10% in 2025. The survey suggests this is seen as a strategic move to address recruitment difficulties and improve employee retention.

Hiring Outlook for 2025

The overall business outlook appears optimistic. Around 71% of companies expect a rise in sales volume this year, a slight decrease from 72% in 2024. This expected growth is mirrored in employment plans, with 79% of companies anticipating an increase in staffing levels.

Technology departments are at the center of hiring plans, with 94% of businesses targeting recruitment in this area. However, many foresee difficulties: 76% anticipate challenges in sourcing suitable tech talent, while 64% report similar issues in hiring engineers and 59% in sales roles.

Attracting talent remains a top priority for 66% of companies, though this marks a decline from 80% in 2024. Retaining top performers also poses a challenge, with 58% of respondents struggling to keep their most effective employees.

Workplace Trends and Compensation Strategies

Salary improvement continues to be a key focus in 2025, with 62% of employers identifying it as a priority, up from 59% in 2024. Meanwhile, the use of hybrid or remote work models as a tool for recruitment and retention has declined slightly, with 51% of companies offering flexible work arrangements, compared to 57% last year.

Despite ongoing concerns about compensation competitiveness, only a small portion of employers are currently offering standout salaries. While 64% say their wages are in line with the market, just 23% claim to provide above-average pay. Still, the overwhelming majority — 86% — plan to implement salary increases this year, albeit within modest limits.

