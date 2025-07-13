Κυριακή 13 Ιουλίου 2025
Technology Companies in Greece Plan Salary Increases in 2025
13 Ιουλίου 2025 | 18:15

Technology Companies in Greece Plan Salary Increases in 2025

Salary improvement continues to be a key focus in 2025, with 62% of employers identifying it as a priority, up from 59% in 2024.

Greek technology companies are planning salary increases in 2025 in a bid to attract and retain skilled professionals, according to new data. Despite this, most employers still view current salary expectations from job candidates as unrealistic.

The tech sector is facing a persistent shortage of qualified personnel, with 66% of businesses identifying it as the greatest ongoing challenge for the second consecutive year. In response, 86% of technology companies say they plan to raise wages this year, aiming to make their job offers more competitive.

However, there is a notable disconnect between what companies are willing to offer and what job seekers expect. According to a survey conducted by Randstad, only 23% of businesses believe they currently offer salaries higher than their competitors. A majority (64%) report offering pay that aligns with market standards, while the rest acknowledge the need for adjustments.

Despite labeling candidate salary expectations as excessive — a view held by 76% of employers — most companies are preparing for moderate pay hikes. Approximately 70% of employers intend to increase wages by just 1% to 10% in 2025. The survey suggests this is seen as a strategic move to address recruitment difficulties and improve employee retention.

Hiring Outlook for 2025

The overall business outlook appears optimistic. Around 71% of companies expect a rise in sales volume this year, a slight decrease from 72% in 2024. This expected growth is mirrored in employment plans, with 79% of companies anticipating an increase in staffing levels.

Technology departments are at the center of hiring plans, with 94% of businesses targeting recruitment in this area. However, many foresee difficulties: 76% anticipate challenges in sourcing suitable tech talent, while 64% report similar issues in hiring engineers and 59% in sales roles.

Attracting talent remains a top priority for 66% of companies, though this marks a decline from 80% in 2024. Retaining top performers also poses a challenge, with 58% of respondents struggling to keep their most effective employees.

Workplace Trends and Compensation Strategies

Salary improvement continues to be a key focus in 2025, with 62% of employers identifying it as a priority, up from 59% in 2024. Meanwhile, the use of hybrid or remote work models as a tool for recruitment and retention has declined slightly, with 51% of companies offering flexible work arrangements, compared to 57% last year.

Despite ongoing concerns about compensation competitiveness, only a small portion of employers are currently offering standout salaries. While 64% say their wages are in line with the market, just 23% claim to provide above-average pay. Still, the overwhelming majority — 86% — plan to implement salary increases this year, albeit within modest limits.

Source: to vima.com 

Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14
12.07.25

Summer Sales in Greece Begin July 14

From July 14 to August 30, shoppers in Greece can take advantage of major discounts—but knowing your rights and reading the fine print is key to making the most of the season

Σύνταξη
