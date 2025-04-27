Δευτέρα 28 Απριλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
27.04.2025 | 23:57
Υπερχείλισε ρέμα στη Χαλκιδική – Διακόπηκε η κυκλοφορία στην παραλιακή
Σημαντική είδηση:
27.04.2025 | 20:11
Θυελλώδεις άνεμοι το επόμενο διήμερο - Δεν αποκλείεται απαγορευτικό απόπλου
# ΠΑΠΑΣ ΦΡΑΓΚΙΣΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΔΑΣΜΟΙ
# BOTS ΠΡΟΠΑΓΑΝΔΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Letter to Mitsotakis from 36 MEPs: measures demanded to stop Greek-owned vessels sailing in the Russian shadow fleet
English edition 27 Απριλίου 2025 | 23:20

Letter to Mitsotakis from 36 MEPs: measures demanded to stop Greek-owned vessels sailing in the Russian shadow fleet

EMPs ask Mitsotakis to block new sales of Greek-owned ships, which are allowing the Kremlin to maintain its “shadow fleet”. They highlight the huge profits being made by some Greek shipowners following the imposition of economic sanctions on Russia

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ύπνος: Είναι το χασμουρητο επικίνδυνο;

Ύπνος: Είναι το χασμουρητο επικίνδυνο;

Spotlight

A cross-party group of 36 MEPs from various countries sent a joint letter last Friday to the office of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, asking him to “take all necessary measures to prevent any further sale of Greek-owned vessels” to Russia. The MEPs warn that these transactions help the Kremlin to maintain its shadow fleet and circumvent the G7 price cap on Russian oil.

The MEPs are also calling for additional measures to restrict ship-to-ship transfers, a practice used to hide the origin of goods, and to discourage Greek companies from transporting Russian oil.

“These actions are critical not only to curtail Russia’s financial means to continue its war against Ukraine, but also to prevent environmental and security threats, to which your country as a maritime nation has already been directly exposed,” the MEPs write.

They cite a recent study by the US think tank Brookings, according to which more than half of the ships in Russia’s shadow fleet came from Western European owners, with Greece being by far “the single biggest supplier.” They note that “Greek shipowners have made around $4 billion from the sale of ageing ships that ended up in Russia’s shadow fleet.”

“Take all necessary measures”

The findings are in line with a previous study by the European Parliament’s research service, euronews reports. “Such irresponsible actions, aimed at financial gain, not only directly contribute to the suffering of the Ukrainian people, but also undermine European and Greek security, including causing environmental hazards,” said Petras Auštrevičius, the Lithuanian liberal MP who promoted the joint letter.

To date, the EU has blacklisted 153 ships from the Russian shadow fleet, forbidding them access to European ports and services. Despite the wide range of sanctions, the EU has not imposed a direct ban on the sale or transfer of ownership of tankers to Russia. Instead, EU companies and individuals are required to notify the competent national authorities of such transactions and await their approval.

The MEPs are calling on the Greek government to take all necessary measure to prevent any further sales of Greek-owned vessels to third countries, to prevent further transfers to suspicious entities, and to continue its efforts to limit ship-to-ship transfers of Russian oil in Greek waters. They stress that these revenues strengthen Russia’s war machine and thus threaten European security and the environment.

The signatories bring their letter to a close by saying “We are counting on you and your Government to encourage Greek companies to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.”

Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ office did not react to the letter immediately. A spokesman said: “The Greek authorities are doing their utmost to ensure compliance with the sanctions and to prevent any circumvention of the sanctions within their territory.”

The “shadow fleet”

Greece, a coastal nation with a strong maritime sector, is under scrutiny for the role it has traditionally played in the Russian fossil fuel trade. Although this activity has decreased significantly following the imposition of EU sanctions, it has not stopped entirely.

The so-called “shadow fleet” refers to the ships the Kremlin uses to circumvent the price cap on Russian oil imposed by the Western allies to limit the funds available to finance a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. International oil and gas sales are Moscow’s most important sources of revenue.

The fleet consists of old, uninsured tankers that engage in deceptive practices such as transmitting falsified data, disabling transponders to make themselves invisible, and making multiple ship-to-ship transfers to conceal the origin of the barrels of oil they carry. Such measures allow ships to evade monitoring, and thus the price cap.

Political pressure to crack down on the fleet has increased over time following a series of incidents in the Baltic Sea, where Russian-operated vessels have been accused of sabotaging underwater cables.

In its various sanctions packages, the EU has now blacklisted 153 ships belonging to the shadow fleet. All 153 are banned from accessing EU ports and EU services.

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Wall Street
Wall Street: Οικονομικά αποτελέσματα και στοιχεία θα τεστάρουν την ανάκαμψη

Wall Street: Οικονομικά αποτελέσματα και στοιχεία θα τεστάρουν την ανάκαμψη

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Ύπνος: Είναι το χασμουρητο επικίνδυνο;

Ύπνος: Είναι το χασμουρητο επικίνδυνο;

ΦΥΣΙΚΟ ΑΕΡΙΟ
LNG: Ρήγμα εταιρειών – Τραμπ για τους νέους κανόνες με τα κινεζικά πλοία

LNG: Ρήγμα εταιρειών – Τραμπ για τους νέους κανόνες με τα κινεζικά πλοία

inWellness
Ωδή στο αβγό: Μια πλήρης τροφή
Μύθοι & αλήθειες 27.04.25

Ωδή στο αβγό: Μια πλήρης τροφή

Από πολλούς επιστήμονες υγείας, το αβγό θεωρείται, μια από τις πιο πλήρεις τροφές. Αυτά είναι όλα όσα πρέπει να ξέρουμε.

Σύνταξη
Για δυνατούς λύτες 26.04.25

Μην πελαγώνεις: Πέντε τεχνικές για να αντιμετωπίσεις τα άλυτα προβλήματα

Καλώς ή κακώς, όλα τα προβλήματα δεν είναι το ίδιο - και κάποια ίσως να μην μπορούμε να τα λύσουμε. Ακολουθούν πέντε τεχνικές για να προστατέψεις την ψυχική σου ηρεμία.

Σύνταξη
inTown
Caribou: Στα χνάρια της ηλεκτρονικής μουσικής
inTickets 27.04.25

Caribou: Στα χνάρια της ηλεκτρονικής μουσικής

Ο Caribou, ένας από τους σημαντικότερους δημιουργούς σύγχρονης ηλεκτρονικής μουσικής, έρχεται στην Αθήνα το Σάββατο 7 Ιουνίου 2025 στο Δημοτικό Θέατρο Λυκαβηττού.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Banks
English edition 26.04.25

JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Banks

JP Morgan also made a slight upward revision to its profitability estimates for the Greek banks, taking into account the most recent industry data as well as valuation adjustments following the announcement of full-year 2024 results

Σύνταξη
Dynasty
English edition 25.04.25

Dynasty

The team that Evangelos Marinakis created …with one stroke won seven championships in a row (2011-2017). The role of Ernesto Valverde, the Iberian “school” and the pattern that still holds today

Σύνταξη
Istanbul Earthquake – Greek Prof. Concerned Major Quake Yet to Strike
English edition 24.04.25

Istanbul Earthquake – Greek Prof. Concerned Major Quake Yet to Strike

Responding to concerns over whether a potential major quake in Istanbul could affect Greece, Papazachos was reassuring: “The fault extends as far as Lemnos and the Northern Sporades, but it doesn’t rupture all at once. An earthquake in Istanbul doesn’t have the capacity to directly affect Greek territory.”

Σύνταξη
‘Returning the love’
English edition 24.04.25

‘Returning the love’

The Olympiacos Foundation broke new ground when it was created, with respect to the heritage and the millions of Olympiacos fans - and with a desire to always emphasize that Olympiacos is more than just a team

Σύνταξη
inStream
Ουκρανία: Μια συμφωνία με τη Ρωσία πρέπει να επιτευχθεί σύντομα, λέει ο Ρούμπιο
ΗΠΑ 28.04.25

Ρούμπιο: Θα τα παρατήσουμε εάν δεν συμφωνήσουν σύντομα Ρωσία και Ουκρανία

«Δεν μπορούμε να συνεχίσουμε να αφιερώνουμε χρόνο και πόρους σ’ αυτήν την προσπάθεια εάν δεν πρόκειται να ευοδωθεί», δηλώνει ο Ρούμπιο, για την επίτευξη συμφωνίας ανάμεσα στην Ουκρανία και τη Ρωσία.

Σύνταξη
Γερμανία: Ποια αναμένεται να γίνει υπουργός Οικονομίας της «ατμομηχανής της Ευρώπης»
«Στέλεχος της αγοράς» 28.04.25

Γερμανία: Ποια αναμένεται να γίνει υπουργός Οικονομίας της «ατμομηχανής της Ευρώπης»

Πηγές αναφέρουν ότι η νέα γερμανική κυβέρνηση έχει ήδη αποφασίσει για τα υπουργεία Οικονομίας και Εξωτερικών, με το στέλεχος Κατερίνα Ράιχε να προαλείφεται για υπουργός Οικονομίας

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Ισραήλ: Ο Νετανιάχου ζητά από τις ΗΠΑ την «αποσυναρμολόγηση των πυρηνικών υποδομών» του Ιράν
Εκτόξευσε απειλές 28.04.25

Ισραήλ: Ο Νετανιάχου ζητά από τις ΗΠΑ την «αποσυναρμολόγηση των πυρηνικών υποδομών» του Ιράν

«Οποιαδήποτε συμφωνία των ΗΠΑ με το Ιράν πρέπει να περιλαμβάνει την αποσυναρμολόγηση των πυρηνικών υποδομών του» είπε ο Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου ξεκαθαρίζοντας πως δεν θα δεχθεί τίποτα λιγότερο

Σύνταξη
Ιράν: Τους 40 έφτασαν οι νεκροί και τους 1.200 οι τραυματίες από την έκρηξη στο λιμάνι
Κόσμος 28.04.25

Ιράν: Τους 40 έφτασαν οι νεκροί και τους 1.200 οι τραυματίες από την έκρηξη στο λιμάνι

Οι απώλειες από την έκρηξη στο λιμάνι Σαχίντ Ρατζαΐ στο Μπαντάρ Αμπάς του νοτίου Ιράν έφτασαν τους 40. Βίντεο από την καταστροφή και τις προσπάθειες κατάσβεσης. Υπάρχουν αναζωπυρώσεις

Σύνταξη
Ο άλλοτε ευτυχισμένος γάμος που κατέληξε σε συμβόλαιο θανάτου – Επιχειρηματίας καταγγέλλει την πρώην σύζυγό του
Πάτρα 28.04.25

Στο νοσοκομείο ανήλικη με οξεία μέθη – Συνελήφθη ο πατέρας του παιδιού που διοργάνωσε το πάρτι

Όπως καταγγέλλει ο 45χρονος, η πρώην σύζυγός του τον απειλούσε συστηματικά για τη ζωή και την σωματική του ακεραιότητα, όμως εκείνος δεν πίστεψε ποτέ ότι θα έφτανε σε αυτό το ακραίο σημείο.

Σύνταξη
Ο διάδοχος του Ολυμπιακού
Ο τελικός του Youth League 27.04.25

Ο διάδοχος του Ολυμπιακού

Η Μπαρτσελόνα κόντρα στην Τράμπζονσπορ για τον τίτλο του Youth League που πέρυσι κατέκτησε πανηγυρικά ο Ολυμπιακός

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Must Read
Το στοίχημα της κυβέρνησης, η γκρίνια στα νησιά, φούντωσαν τα σενάρια στις συνεταιριστικές, ο «συμπαίκτης» του Μυστακίδη, τα «πρότυπα» της Metlen, ετοιμάζει εξαγορές η Qualco

Το στοίχημα της κυβέρνησης, η γκρίνια στα νησιά, φούντωσαν τα σενάρια στις συνεταιριστικές, ο «συμπαίκτης» του Μυστακίδη, τα «πρότυπα» της Metlen, ετοιμάζει εξαγορές η Qualco

Τεκμήρια: Καταργούνται σε δύο φάσεις

Τεκμήρια: Καταργούνται σε δύο φάσεις

Στο Μαξίμου Παπασταύρου – Γεραπετρίτης

Στο Μαξίμου Παπασταύρου – Γεραπετρίτης

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

«Το παράδοξο του Φέρμι» αποκαλύπτει... που κρύβονται οι εξωγήινοι

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Η «κατάρα» των ηθοποιών που υποδύθηκαν τον Ιησού Χριστό: Μύθος ή πραγματικότητα;

Η «κατάρα» των ηθοποιών που υποδύθηκαν τον Ιησού Χριστό: Μύθος ή πραγματικότητα;

Εγκέφαλος: Κατά 4 χρόνια νεότερος με αυτό τον τρόπο

Εγκέφαλος: Κατά 4 χρόνια νεότερος με αυτό τον τρόπο

Έρευνα: Η ζέστη επηρεάζει το παιδικό μυαλό

Έρευνα: Η ζέστη επηρεάζει το παιδικό μυαλό

Πάσχα: Η ακρίβεια «χτύπησε» το εορταστικό τραπέζι – Ακριβότερο από πέρυσι Video Player is loading.Pause Unmute Current Time 0:00 Duration 3:48 1x Playback Rate Share Fullscreen 15 15

Πάσχα: Η ακρίβεια «χτύπησε» το εορταστικό τραπέζι – Ακριβότερο από πέρυσι Video Player is loading.Pause Unmute Current Time 0:00 Duration 3:48 1x Playback Rate Share Fullscreen 15 15

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 28 Απριλίου 2025
Απόρρητο