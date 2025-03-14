Παρασκευή 14 Μαρτίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
14.03.2025 | 09:14
Τραγική κατάληξη: Νεκρός ο 21χρονος Γιόχαν που είχε χαθεί στο φαράγγι της Σαμαριάς
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Mitsotakis: Greece-Israel Strategic Ties Increase Stability in East Med
English edition 14 Μαρτίου 2025 | 09:55

Mitsotakis: Greece-Israel Strategic Ties Increase Stability in East Med

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the statement in welcoming Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to his office on Thursday

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Λιγότερες από 100 ημέρες για το καλοκαίρι – Πώς θα αδυνατίσουμε

Λιγότερες από 100 ημέρες για το καλοκαίρι – Πώς θα αδυνατίσουμε

Spotlight

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday received Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar at his Maximos Mansion office, with the former later telling reporters that talks focused on the further development of a bilateral strategic relations between the two nations.

Before heading into the meeting, Mitsotakis noted Saar’s presence for another Greece-Israel-Cyprus trilateral meeting, while emphasizing that he personally and his government bestows to the strategic relationship between Greece and Israel. The Greek leader said this relationship will contribute to further reinforcing stability in the eastern Mediterranean.

The foreign ministers of the three countries had met earlier in Athens.

Sa’ar responded by saying that the three-party talks earlier were very practical on how the three sides will proceed in the coming future in various sectors. He also called Mitsotakis a good friend of Israel and the Jewish people, and from a family that has a legacy of friendship with the State of Israel.Gre

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Οικονομία
Moody’s: Έφθασε η ώρα του σκληρού οίκου – Τι περιμένουν οι επενδυτές 

Moody’s: Έφθασε η ώρα του σκληρού οίκου – Τι περιμένουν οι επενδυτές 

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Λιγότερες από 100 ημέρες για το καλοκαίρι – Πώς θα αδυνατίσουμε

Λιγότερες από 100 ημέρες για το καλοκαίρι – Πώς θα αδυνατίσουμε

Επικαιρότητα
Ανασχηματισμός: Στις 11:00 ανακοινώνεται η νέα σύνθεση της κυβέρνησης

Ανασχηματισμός: Στις 11:00 ανακοινώνεται η νέα σύνθεση της κυβέρνησης

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Η πεντάδα των Ανδριανόπουλων που ήταν… επτά
Σπορ 13.03.25

Η πεντάδα των Ανδριανόπουλων που ήταν… επτά

Από τις απαρχές του Ολυμπιακού, τα αδέλφια αποτέλεσαν την ψυχή του και συνέβαλαν στη θεμελίωση μίας πορείας γεμάτης θριάμβους. Η ιστορία τους είναι από τις πιο συναρπαστικές και μυθιστορηματικές στις σελίδες του ελληνικού ποδοσφαίρου

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
ΧΟΡΗΓΟΙ
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven
English edition 13.03.25

The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

From the very beginning of Olympiacos, the brothers were its “soul” and contributed to the club’s foundations for a course full of triumphs. Their story is one of the most fascinating and fairytale-like in the history of Greek football

Σύνταξη
‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’
English edition 12.03.25

‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

With the collectible centennial jersey from Adidas brilliantly bringing together elements of a glorious century-long journey, the evolution of Olympiacos’ venerable red and white strip is fascinating at the very least

Σύνταξη
From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage
English edition 12.03.25

From the Foundations to Piraeus’ Heritage

A co-founder, one of the two men who proposed the team's full name and the first president of Olympiacos: Industrialist and one-time Piraeus Mayor Michalis Manouskos - a significant leader with contributions in numerous fields

Σύνταξη
How to Buy Your First Home Tax Free In Greece
English edition 10.03.25

How to Buy Your First Home Tax Free In Greece

Greece’s tax authority has compiled a guide addressing the most common questions regarding the transfer tax exemption for first-time home purchases.

Σύνταξη
Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born
English edition 10.03.25

Red Wine and the Night a Legend was Born

A major port, football and dreams. It was March 1925 when a group of 33 men came together to create something unique: a sports club that wasn’t simply a team, but a symbol of an entire people

Σύνταξη
Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…
English edition 10.03.25

Evangelos Marinakis: We Keep on Dreaming…

A story about the four words in the right order which... went down in history. From Old Trafford to Piraeus' two European trophies - March 10, 2025

Σύνταξη
inStream
Πόλεμοι: Εκατομμύρια πολίτες ωθούνται σε εκτοπισμό – «Καταστροφική η κρίση» στο Σουδάν
Ενίσχυση της βοήθειας 14.03.25

Εκατομμύρια πολίτες ωθούνται σε εκτοπισμό λόγω πολέμων - «Καταστροφική η κρίση» στο Σουδάν

Εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι αναγκάζονται να μετακινηθούν βιαίως λόγω πολέμων και συγκρούσεων, την ώρα που το μεγαλύτερο πρόβλημα εντοπίζεται στο Σουδάν

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Είναι επίσημο: Η Μέριλ Στριπ και ο Μάρτιν Σορτ είναι ένα «εντελώς απροσδόκητο» ζευγάρι
Φήμες τέλος 14.03.25

Είναι επίσημο: Η Μέριλ Στριπ και ο Μάρτιν Σορτ είναι ένα «εντελώς απροσδόκητο» ζευγάρι

Μετά από φήμες μηνών, οι δύο σταρ του Χόλιγουντ και συμπρωταγωνιστές στη σειρά «Only Murders In The Building» Μέριλ Στριπ και Μάρτιν Σορτ είναι ζευγάρι. Έστω κι αν κανείς από τους δύο δεν θέλει να το πει δυνατά.

Σύνταξη
Διαμαντοπούλου: Ο λόγος που δεν ανανεώθηκε η θητεία της Σακελλαροπούλου είναι ότι δεν ήταν Δεξιά
Μήνυμα 14.03.25

Διαμαντοπούλου: Ο λόγος που δεν ανανεώθηκε η θητεία της Σακελλαροπούλου είναι ότι δεν ήταν Δεξιά

«Αποχωρεί από το προεδρικό με ένα χειροκρότημα και μένει στη καρδιά και στη μνήμη μας ως το άλλο πρόσωπο της πολιτικής», είπε για την Κ. Σακελλαροπούλου η υπεύθυνη πολιτικού σχεδιασμού του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ

Σύνταξη
Τζόνι Ντεπ, Γουινόνα Ράιντερ και Ελένα Μπόναμ Κάρτερ συμμετέχουν στο ντοκιμαντέρ για την ζωή του Τιμ Μπάρτον
Culture Live 14.03.25

Τζόνι Ντεπ, Γουινόνα Ράιντερ και Ελένα Μπόναμ Κάρτερ συμμετέχουν στο ντοκιμαντέρ για την ζωή του Τιμ Μπάρτον

«Θα ήθελα πολύ να ταξιδέψω μέσα στο μυαλό του - αυτό το βασίλειο όπου ζουν αυτοί οι χαρακτήρες», είπε η Ράιντερ για την συμμετοχή της στο βιογραφικό ντοκιμαντέρ για τη ζωή του Τιμ Μπάρτον.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Μέσα στη μέρα ο ανασχηματισμός, επιβεβαίωσε ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος
Π. Μαρινάκης 14.03.25

Μέσα στη μέρα ο ανασχηματισμός, επιβεβαίωσε ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος

Έρχεται μέσα στη μέρα ο ανασχηματισμός - Ο Π. Μαρινάκης υπογράμμισε ότι σημασία δεν έχουν τόσο τα πρόσωπα που υπηρετούν στους υπουργικούς θώκους, αλλά οι πολιτικές που πρέπει να υπηρετούνται

Σύνταξη
Κολομβία: Έριξαν χειροβομβίδα μέσα σε πλήθος – Τρεις νεκροί, εννέα τραυματίες
Μπογκοτά 14.03.25

Έριξαν χειροβομβίδα μέσα σε πλήθος στην Κολομβία - Τρεις νεκροί, εννέα τραυματίες

Η επίθεση οφειλόταν σε «σύγκρουση ανάμεσα σε δυο τοπικές εγκληματικές οργανώσεις» που διεκδικούν τον έλεγχο της περιοχής, τόνισε ο διευθυντής της αστυνομίας της Μπογκοτά, στην Κολομβία

Σύνταξη
Πόσα χρήματα εξασφάλισε ο Ολυμπιακός από την ευρωπαϊκή του πορεία
Europa League 14.03.25

Πόσα χρήματα εξασφάλισε ο Ολυμπιακός από την ευρωπαϊκή του πορεία

Ο Ολυμπιακός μπορεί να μην προκρίθηκε κόντρα στην Μπόντο Γκλιμτ, όμως πήρε μια σημαντική νίκη που τον φέρνει προ των πυλών του Champions League – Πόσα χρήματα εξασφάλισαν οι ερυθρόλευκοι από την ευρωπαϊκή τους πορεία…

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Πέφτουν 1,2 δισ. στα τουριστικά, ποιοι είναι από πίσω, «μαύρος καπνός» για Elbisco, η εξίσωση του Μασούτη, άστραψε η ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ, το παράδοξο των εκπτώσεων

Πέφτουν 1,2 δισ. στα τουριστικά, ποιοι είναι από πίσω, «μαύρος καπνός» για Elbisco, η εξίσωση του Μασούτη, άστραψε η ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ, το παράδοξο των εκπτώσεων

«Ο καλύτερος τρόπος να αποχαιρετήσω το Εθνικό»

«Ο καλύτερος τρόπος να αποχαιρετήσω το Εθνικό»

Το μήνυμα Σαμαρά και ο κύκλος των φίλων του

Το μήνυμα Σαμαρά και ο κύκλος των φίλων του

Όταν οι πολιτικοί (της AfD) διαστρεβλώνουν τα στοιχεία

Όταν οι πολιτικοί (της AfD) διαστρεβλώνουν τα στοιχεία

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Oscars 2025: Τα κοσμήματα και οι καρφίτσες που έκλεψαν τις εντυπώσεις στην τελετή απονομής

Oscars 2025: Τα κοσμήματα και οι καρφίτσες που έκλεψαν τις εντυπώσεις στην τελετή απονομής

Μάταιο το κυνήγι της ευτυχίας; Όχι αν γίνει σωστά, λέει έρευνα

Μάταιο το κυνήγι της ευτυχίας; Όχι αν γίνει σωστά, λέει έρευνα

Προσοχή στα παιδιά! Το επίμονο scrolling απειλεί την ψυχική υγεία

Προσοχή στα παιδιά! Το επίμονο scrolling απειλεί την ψυχική υγεία

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 14 Μαρτίου 2025
Απόρρητο