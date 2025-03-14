Mitsotakis: Greece-Israel Strategic Ties Increase Stability in East Med

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday received Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar at his Maximos Mansion office, with the former later telling reporters that talks focused on the further development of a bilateral strategic relations between the two nations.

Before heading into the meeting, Mitsotakis noted Saar’s presence for another Greece-Israel-Cyprus trilateral meeting, while emphasizing that he personally and his government bestows to the strategic relationship between Greece and Israel. The Greek leader said this relationship will contribute to further reinforcing stability in the eastern Mediterranean.

The foreign ministers of the three countries had met earlier in Athens.

Sa’ar responded by saying that the three-party talks earlier were very practical on how the three sides will proceed in the coming future in various sectors. He also called Mitsotakis a good friend of Israel and the Jewish people, and from a family that has a legacy of friendship with the State of Israel.Gre