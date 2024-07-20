17-Year Old Christos Mouzakitis: The Future Is Now For Star Midfielder

Christos Mouzakitis has a special relationship with the ball, one that captivates and excites fans. His skill and creativity on the field electrify the crowd, as demonstrated in today’s friendly match between Olympiacos and K.V. Mechelen.

Mouzakitis scored a goal reminiscent of Lamine Yamal’s famous strike in the Euro against France. Those who witnessed his shot couldn’t help but make the comparison.

This young central midfielder has been the talk of the town since last season, playing a pivotal role in Olympiacos U19’s impressive journey to win the Youth League, capturing the attention of the entire continent.

Performance Against Ajax

In Olympiacos’ first pre-season friendly against Ajax, Mouzakitis, along with other young players, left a lasting impression on the Dutch team. Ajax, known for its prestigious youth academy, was notably impressed by his performance as a central midfielder, particularly his precise passes.

One standout moment was his exceptional pass to Masouras, which dismantled Ajax’s defense and set up a clear scoring opportunity.

It was undoubtedly a move that showcased the talent and acumen of the young star.

In the Βurning Limelight, like Yamal

Mouzakitis also impressed in a friendly against K.V. Mechelen, where he scored a stunning goal.

His movement down the flank and the perfectly placed shot into the top corner showcased his talent, echoing Yamal’s famous Euro goal.

It is obvious that the young Olympiacos midfielder possesses great talent, as one must not forget that we are talking about a European club champion.

A Lifelong Olympiacos Player

Born on Christmas Day in 2006, Mouzakitis has been with Olympiacos since he was seven years old.

Last spring, he achieved the pinnacle of European youth football, playing a key role in Olympiacos’ mythical run to the top.

Olympiacos training center in Renti has become his second home, and he does not hide his dedication to football.

From Goalkeeper to Box-to-Box Midfielder

Originally from Corfu, Mouzakitis started his football journey as a goalkeeper. However, a minor eye injury led him to transition to playing in the midfield, where he quickly excelled.

His talent and potential were immediately evident, and the Olympiacos youth academy worked to develop Mouzakitis’ profile.

Role Models: Modrić and M’Vila

Mouzakitis looks up to Luka Modrić and has expressed admiration for the Croatian superstar’s playing style.

He also speaks highly of Yann M’Vila, whom he observed closely at Olympiacos’ training center in Renti.

A Rising Star

At just 17, Mouzakitis is already a European champion with Olympiacos U19, and his achievement coincided with the senior team’s victory in the Conference League.

His name is now being discussed not only within Olympiacos but also among officials from Ajax and K. V. Mechelen.