The loan agreement cites a “new productivity model, under terms of social justice and sustainable development,” according to FinMin Christos Staikouras

The Greek state and the European Investment Bank (EIB) on Monday signed an 80-millio-euro loan agreement aimed to finance the western Macedonia region’s “green transition” amid the ongoing phase-out of lignite mining and its use as a fuel in local power stations.

A Development & Investments Ministry statement said the loan is in the form of a multi-sector framework, and will be funded through the Pillar III of the Just Transition Mechanism, the state or regional government budget (eight million euros), and by a credit lined of 58.1 million euros from the EIB.

The loan agreement cites a “new productivity model, under terms of social justice and sustainable development,” according to FinMin Christos Staikouras.

Ακολουθήστε το in.grστο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr