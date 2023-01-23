Με την κλιματική αλλαγή να επηρεάζει ολοένα και περισσότερα τον πλανήτη, πολλά από τα ακραία καιρικά φαινόμενα είναι αρκετά πιθανό να γίνουν πιο συχνά και έντονα. Φαινόμενα με τα οποία έχει βρεθεί αντιμέτωπος ο κόσμος στο πέρασμα των χρόνων, με τραγικές πολλές φορές συνέπειες.

Σπάνια φωτογραφικά ντοκουμέντα από ακραία καιρικά φαινόμενα μας ταξιδεύουν πίσω στον χρόνο. Από εντυπωσιακές αστραπές μέχρι ισχυρές χιονοθύελλες και τυφώνες, ο λογαριασμός «Old Weather Pics» στο Twitter έχει συγκεντρώσει μια σειρά από vintage εικόνες.

Πολλά από τα ακραία καιρικά φαινόμενα, σύμφωνα με επιστημονικές μελέτες, οφείλονται στην κλιματική αλλαγή. Οι μακροπρόθεσμες αλλαγές στο κλίμα μπορούν να επηρεάσουν άμεσα ή έμμεσα πολλές πτυχές της κοινωνίας με δυνητικά ανατρεπτικούς τρόπους.

Η μέση θερμοκρασία στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες Αμερικής έχει αυξηθεί σε 48 πολιτείες από το 1901, με τον ρυθμό να αυξάνεται διαρκώς τα τελευταία 30 χρόνια. Η μέση παγκόσμια θερμοκρασία παρουσιάζει παρόμοια τάση, με τα 10 θερμότερα έτη που έχουν καταγραφεί παγκόσμια να είναι από το 2015 και μετά.

Η κλιματική αλλαγή θα συνεχίσει να μας απασχολεί, καθώς εννέα από τα δέκα θερμότερα έτη που έχουν καταγραφεί είναι από το 1998 και μετά. Οι ακραίες θερμοκρασίες γίνονται όλο και πιο συχνό φαινόμενο τα τελευταία χρόνια.

First tornado to be broadcast live on TV, near Wichita Falls, TX, April 3, 1964 (NOAA) pic.twitter.com/Bv3EyogDLh — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) June 14, 2019

Oldest known photograph of a tornado – April 26, 1884 in Anderson County, KS (Kansas Historical Society) pic.twitter.com/M6ybiKSwra — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) April 26, 2018

Using, uh, horse power to pull a stranded car out of snow on a Long Island highway, circa 1926 (NOAA) pic.twitter.com/X6d3BvM3m7 — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) January 4, 2019

Tornado seen over the Texas State Capitol building during the Austin Twin Tornadoes, May 4, 1922 in Austin, TX (Austin History Center/Austin Public Library) pic.twitter.com/Jffwwh6Jj7 — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) May 4, 2018

Flooding in Elmira, NY from Hurricane Agnes, which made landfall days earlier along the Florida Panhandle, June 1972 (National Weather Service) pic.twitter.com/rMcEo6jBNT — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) June 19, 2019

Car buried in snow in Kettering, Ohio, following the Blizzard of 1978; This car was reportedly buried in the snow for more than a month. Photo courtesy of NOAA pic.twitter.com/Ffr5r7bLMr — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) January 22, 2023

Damage left behind by the 1900 Galveston hurricane that made landfall on Sept. 8, 1900, killing 6,000 people (Library of Congress) pic.twitter.com/9sA34oRWWk — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) September 8, 2020

Tired of the summer heat? Check out this picture of a snowstorm in 1917 in New York City (Library of Congress) pic.twitter.com/tRqgrYpBEa — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) July 20, 2020

High water levels in Cincinnati, OH during the Great Flood of 1884, Feb. 14, 1884 (Public Library of Cincinnati & Hamilton County) pic.twitter.com/1G92mOnUqi — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) February 18, 2020

The first complete view of the world’s weather, Feb. 13, 1965 (NOAA) pic.twitter.com/mXZHtTnGKd — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) February 14, 2020

Ακραία καιρικά φαινόμενα σε κάθε γωνιά του πλανήτη

Οι καύσωνες εμφανίζονται τρεις φορές πιο συχνά από ό,τι το 1960. Οι μεμονωμένοι καύσωνες διαρκούν περισσότερο και γίνονται όλο και πιο έντονοι. Είναι σε πρόσφατη έρευνα κορυφαίων επιστημόνων για το κλίμα και μετεωρολόγων που περιγράφεται πώς η κλιματική αλλαγή οδήγησε σε πρωτοφανή ακραία καιρικά φαινόμενα. Κύματα καύσωνα, πλημμύρες και ξηρασίες τα τελευταία χρόνια.

«Είναι μια υπενθύμιση πως ο κίνδυνος ακραίων καιρικών φαινομένων αυξάνεται και επηρεάζουν κάθε γωνιά του κόσμου» δήλωσε στο NPR η Sarah Kapnick, επικεφαλής επιστήμονας της Εθνικής Υπηρεσίας Ωκεανογραφίας και Ατμόσφαιρας (NOAA).

Struggling through the snow in Boston amid the Valentine’s Day Storm of 1940, Feb. 14, 1940 (New England Historical Society) pic.twitter.com/cmbW5LLtdR — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) February 14, 2020

Train stuck in the snow near Dodge City, KS during the Blizzard of 1886, Jan. 6-7, 1886 (https://t.co/H11Gl1rb8b) pic.twitter.com/Jsa8aZphbE — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) January 6, 2020

Clearing snow from the steps of the Colorado State Capitol after 45.7 inches of snow fell Dec. 1-5, 1913 (History Colorado) pic.twitter.com/dGgslmEngN — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) December 3, 2019

Tornado near Lugert, Oklahoma, April 28, 1950 https://t.co/q6DFWgBdDk — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) November 25, 2019

Walking across the Ohio River during a severe drought, Oct. 15, 1908 in Wheeling, WV (Ohio County Public Library, HT @NWSPittsburgh) pic.twitter.com/EfOSoN4VV5 — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) October 15, 2019

Standing amid damage from the 1919 Florida Keys hurricane, September 1919 (Collection of Rosalie and Bascom Grooms, Sr.) pic.twitter.com/xz0fXUDqJv — Old Weather Pictures (@OldWeatherPics) September 10, 2019