Με την κλιματική αλλαγή να επηρεάζει ολοένα και περισσότερα τον πλανήτη, πολλά από τα ακραία καιρικά φαινόμενα είναι αρκετά πιθανό να γίνουν πιο συχνά και έντονα. Φαινόμενα με τα οποία έχει βρεθεί αντιμέτωπος ο κόσμος στο πέρασμα των χρόνων, με τραγικές πολλές φορές συνέπειες.

Σπάνια φωτογραφικά ντοκουμέντα από ακραία καιρικά φαινόμενα μας ταξιδεύουν πίσω στον χρόνο. Από εντυπωσιακές αστραπές μέχρι ισχυρές χιονοθύελλες και τυφώνες, ο λογαριασμός «Old Weather Pics» στο Twitter έχει συγκεντρώσει μια σειρά από vintage εικόνες.

Πολλά από τα ακραία καιρικά φαινόμενα, σύμφωνα με επιστημονικές μελέτες, οφείλονται στην κλιματική αλλαγή. Οι μακροπρόθεσμες αλλαγές στο κλίμα μπορούν να επηρεάσουν άμεσα ή έμμεσα πολλές πτυχές της κοινωνίας με δυνητικά ανατρεπτικούς τρόπους.

Η μέση θερμοκρασία στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες Αμερικής έχει αυξηθεί σε 48 πολιτείες από το 1901, με τον ρυθμό να αυξάνεται διαρκώς τα τελευταία 30 χρόνια. Η μέση παγκόσμια θερμοκρασία παρουσιάζει παρόμοια τάση, με τα 10 θερμότερα έτη που έχουν καταγραφεί παγκόσμια να είναι από το 2015 και μετά.

Η κλιματική αλλαγή θα συνεχίσει να μας απασχολεί, καθώς εννέα από τα δέκα θερμότερα έτη που έχουν καταγραφεί είναι από το 1998 και μετά. Οι ακραίες θερμοκρασίες γίνονται όλο και πιο συχνό φαινόμενο τα τελευταία χρόνια.

Ακραία καιρικά φαινόμενα σε κάθε γωνιά του πλανήτη

Οι καύσωνες εμφανίζονται τρεις φορές πιο συχνά από ό,τι το 1960. Οι μεμονωμένοι καύσωνες διαρκούν περισσότερο και γίνονται όλο και πιο έντονοι. Είναι σε πρόσφατη έρευνα κορυφαίων επιστημόνων για το κλίμα και μετεωρολόγων που περιγράφεται πώς η κλιματική αλλαγή οδήγησε σε πρωτοφανή ακραία καιρικά φαινόμενα. Κύματα καύσωνα, πλημμύρες και ξηρασίες τα τελευταία χρόνια.

«Είναι μια υπενθύμιση πως ο κίνδυνος ακραίων καιρικών φαινομένων αυξάνεται και επηρεάζουν κάθε γωνιά του κόσμου» δήλωσε στο NPR η Sarah Kapnick, επικεφαλής επιστήμονας της Εθνικής Υπηρεσίας Ωκεανογραφίας και Ατμόσφαιρας (NOAA).

