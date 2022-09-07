Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis spoke to ANT1 channel about the energy saving measures for the State and the government’s plan for the energy crisis.

According to Mr. Skylakakis, the measures that will be announced today by him and the ministers of the Interior, Environment and Energy, will only concern the public sector.

As he said, they will mainly concern the implementation of energy saving. “We want to give stronger incentives and disincentives to implement what has already been announced,” said Mr. Skylakakis, while adding that there will be sanctions on bodies and organizations, however incentives will also be given.

Regarding the Municipalities, he said that the government gave money in the first half of the year for municipal lighting fees to cover energy costs. In the second half, the Municipalities are asked to reduce energy consumption.

Huge energy cost increases

Mr. Skylakakis underscored that the increase in the cost of electricity is huge, while he noted that the electricity we produce with natural gas costs 3 to 4 times more.

With reference to the private sector, he emphasized that incentive measures will be given mainly for the substitution of natural gas and he emphasized that the policy that the government will follow will be based on savings incentives, substitution incentives and assistance with ratings for everyone.

Mr. Skylakakis admitted that the “switch” to oil from natural gas is not easy to do, however, as noted by those who heat with electricity, there will be incentives if they have burners to use burners.

However, he revealed that there will be incentives for the “switch” to oil and underlined that there may be a greater subsidy on oil if it becomes the main means of heating.

The Deputy Minister of Finance also stated that an international recession is expected, however, as he said, the Greek economy will avoid recession, but the rate of growth will decrease. However, he emphasized that the government does not predict that we will go into a winter with “crazy” fuel prices. “The key to next winter is called natural gas.”

Regarding businesses, he said that energy costs also affect them. “Energy costs enter every business. The pressure on imports is real. But there are cases where companies prepare for the worst”, or take advantage of the situation”, he said characteristically and added that there will be random checks on the companies.

He also revealed that allowances that will be abolished due to the increase in property values ​​will be reviewed, while pointing out that there will be changes to the heating allowance.