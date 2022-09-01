Nine individuals including former intelligence chiefs have been invited to closed-door hearings in Parliament on the operation of the National Intelligence Service (EYP) and eavesdropping on PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis and others that will take place on Thursday.

The individuals were invited by the Greek Parliament’s Special Permanent Committee on Institutions and Transparency on Tuesday, following recommendations by deputies on the committee.

They include current EYP director Themistocles Demiris, former directors Panagiotis Kontoleon (who resigned recently), Yiannis Roubatis, and Theodoros Daravillas, appeals prosecutors Vassiliki Vlachou (who approved the Androulakis phone tapping) and Constantinos Tzavelas, former secretary general of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (who resigned recently also), and Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) president Christos Rammos.

Hearings will start at 10:00 and are confidential, while they will be attended also by Minister of State Georgios Gerapetritis.

The committee hearings are separate from the decision of Parliament’s plenary on Monday to set up a special investigating committee to investigate the Androulakis case.

Source: ANA-MPA