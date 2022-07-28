Ο μαροκινός rock καλλιτέχνης, συνθέτης, παραγωγός και performer Amine Souikra με το συγκρότημά του παρουσίασε σε ένα live στο Rockwood, την Κυριακή 17 Ιουλίου, το άλμπουμ του «JUSTICE TO LIFE» και αποκλειστικά το νέο του τραγούδι, για τη Μαροκινή Σαχάρα «Golden Land».

Τα τραγούδια του άλμπουμ μιλάνε για δικαιοσύνη, ειρήνη, αγάπη, πραγματική φιλία και για την ελπίδα για έναν καλύτερο κόσμο! Είναι αφιερωμένα σε όλους τους ανθρώπους, που υποφέρουν και αγωνίζονται, σε όλο τον κόσμο, ειδικά τα τελευταία χρόνια, με τον πόλεμο, την πανδημία, τον ρατσισμό και τις διακρίσεις.

BIOGRAPHY

• Amine Souikra was born in 31 May, 1989, in Kenitra, Morocco, in family of Artists. At the age of 17, he started his carrier in music, with his first group “CLUB2” as lead guitar.

• In 2011 Amine Souikra started his solo carrier under his full name «AMINE SOUIKRA», as a composer, arranger and producer

• In 2013 he released an album «RELIEF» under his own production, in duo, with the former singer of the group “STOLEN SOULS”, under project name “PARALLEL PRINCIPLE”

• In 2014 he started playing with the group «WACHM’N HIT”, as Lead Guitar.

• The first rock instrumental EP released December 12, 2015, «APOCALYPSE”: with 5 tracks, expressing the nightmare that the artist experienced, after some tragic events!

• The second progressive instrumental rock Album released in December 22, 2017, «THE CODE», 9 tracks in which the artist attempted to decode the meaning of life and the transition from darkness to light! And show the real meaning of Share, with the participation of well known Moroccan musicians.

• In 2019, Amine Souikra starts his 3rd classic Rock album, “JUSTICE TO LIFE” in collaboration with the great Greek lyricist Alexa (Alexandra Bairamoglou). The Live presentation of the album “JUSTICE TO LIFE” was in 5th March, 2022 at Rock Stage “Remedy” in Athens, Greece

• In 21 November 2021, our Artist Amine Souikra, decided to release his new single ‘’FOR YOU’’, also in collaboration with the lyricist Alexa (Alexandra Bairamoglou) in Athens, Greece.

• All songs are about justice, peace, compassion, forgiveness, love, about real friendship, help offer and about to build a better future! Amine Souikra LIVE at ROCKWOOD • Moroccan Artist, Amine Souikra with his band, on the 17’ th of July, 2022, exclusive on Rock Stage “ROCKWOOD” Athens, Greece, did live presentation of his Rock album “JUSTICE TO LIFE”

• Lyrics of songs are inspired by Lyricist Alexa (Alexandra Bairamoglou) from hard life of our Artist Amine Souikra and from his unique character… Lyrics are about justice, peace, compassion, forgiveness, love, about real friendship, help offer and about to build a better future!

• All songs are dedicated to all people, who suffer and straggle, all over the world last few years, with pandemic, racism and discrimination…

• Members of Band: —AMINE SOUIKRA— Amine Souikra — Composer, Singer, Lead Guitar, Producer ; Vaggelis Baliousis – Drums ; Vasilis Loukadakis – Guitar ; Manos Sideris – Bass ; Dimitris Fioras – Keyboard.