Athens angrily reacted on Wednesday to the latest barrage of Turkish air force overflights of several eastern Aegean islands and islets, violations that Greek sources charge have increased over the recent period.

A demarche was handed to Turkey’s ambassador in Athens the same day, with the Greek protest citing flights of Turkish warplanes even over populated islands.

Greek foreign ministry officials said such actions comprise a violation of national sovereignty and are an unacceptable provocation, as well as in opposition to fundamental principles of international law.

Athens also referred to a danger posed to civil aviation and an utter undermining of efforts to create a bilateral climate of trust and cooperation.

Violations of Greek airspace and infringements of Athens FIR regulations were recorded in the late morning on Wednesday until just after noon, with at least two pairs of Turkish F-16 flying at above 21,000 feet in the central portion of the extreme eastern Aegean, including over the southeast tip of large Samos island.