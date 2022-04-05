Developments in war-torn Ukraine and the geopolitical fallout from the Russian invasion dominated talks in Athens on Tuesday between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and visiting Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

The high-ranking Israeli leader arrived in Greece for a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Greece, Israel and Cyprus.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties and economic relations, along with the course of the trilateral cooperation.

According to sources from Athens that referred to the meeting, the two sides also touched on energy security and the need to differentiate sources, as well as to exploit resources in the east Mediterranean. The latter reference comes amid renewed speculation that the EastMed natural gas pipeline project has been “resuscitated” after the Biden administration essentially expressed reservations over its financial feasibility and environmental impact – two arguments expressed publicly, at least.

Greek FM Nikos Dendias also attended the meeting, along with a coterie of top Greek diplomats and prime ministerial aides.

Mitsotakis and Lapid also had an unofficial exchange in front of the cameras before the extended meeting.

The video is posted here: