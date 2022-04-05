Οnly the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are available for this purpose

A “blue chip” committee of public health experts and virologists in Greece on Tuesday recommended that people over the age of 60 receive a second Covid-19 booster injection.

The head of the national vaccination committee, Dr. Maria Theodoridou and Health Ministry Secretary General Marios Themistocleous said people who have received a first booster shot can get a second one four months after the initial booster.
In Greece at present, only the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are available for this purpose.

Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας

Ακολουθήστε το in.grστο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr