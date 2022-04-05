A “blue chip” committee of public health experts and virologists in Greece on Tuesday recommended that people over the age of 60 receive a second Covid-19 booster injection.

The head of the national vaccination committee, Dr. Maria Theodoridou and Health Ministry Secretary General Marios Themistocleous said people who have received a first booster shot can get a second one four months after the initial booster.

In Greece at present, only the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are available for this purpose.