The study for the evaluation of the carbon dioxide storage potential (Carbon Storage) in the Prinos Basin, in Kavala, was commissioned by Energean Oil to Halliburton.

According to a relevant announcement, the project of carbon dioxide storage in Prinos is an investment of 390 million euros, which has already received the green light from the Recovery & Resilience Fund of the European Union and the which will make Prinos a model industrial complex not only in Greece but also in the Mediterranean in general. In addition, it will significantly enhance the competitiveness of the domestic industry and will have significant benefits for the environment, drastically reducing the environmental footprint of industrial activity in Greece.

Martin White, vice president of Halliburton Europe, Eurasia and Sub-Saharan Africa, remarked: “This project will be the first end-to-end CCS subsurface evaluation collaboration between an operator and energy services provider in Europe, and we look forward to supporting Energean’s energy transition journey. ”

Katerina Sardi, Energean Managing Director and Country Manager in Greece, commented: “We are excited to collaborate in this landmark project with Halliburton. Prinos has been identified as an ideal location to host a CO2 storage plant with a potential storage capacity adequate to store about 100 per cent of the emissions of the Greek manufacturing sector for a period of 10 years, starting from 2025.Halliburton’s unique know-how and acquaintance with Prinos ensures strong project collaboration and provides the basis for the successful implementation of a project that is core to Energean’s path to net-zero ”

It is noted that the elaboration of the study has already begun.