In absolute terms, some 2.6 passengers passed through Greek airports in Jan-Feb 2022

Passenger traffic at Greek airports increased by 261.6 percent in the first two months of 2022, compared to the corresponding period in Covid-battered 2021.

In absolute terms, some 2.6 passengers passed through Greek airports in Jan-Feb 2022, compared to a little more than 718,000 in the same period last year.

Flights to and from Greek airports totaled 35,095 in the same period; 22,063 domestic and 13,032 international – an increase of 75.5 percent, yoy.

Compared to pre-Covid 2019, passenger traffic was down 37.8 percent; flights were down 16.7 percent.

