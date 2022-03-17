The first order of new ships after years was made by the listed on the New York Stock Exchange company Danaos Corporation, belonging to Dr. Giannis Koustas.

More specifically, the order was placed at the Chinese shipyard Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) & China Shipbuilding Trading (CSTC) and concerns the construction of two, with the option for an additional two, containerships with a capacity of 7,100 TEUs each.

The ships that are expected to be delivered to the company in the 2nd and 3rd quarter of 2024 will be ready to use methanol as a new fuel whenever this is deemed necessary.