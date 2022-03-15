Greece’s relevant tourism ministry and Visa on Tuesday announced an agreement to support the viable recovery of the country’s all-important tourism sector in 2022.

The agreement

The agreement foresees that Visa will supply reliable data regarding global tourism and the sector in Greece, especially travel trends, all amid an extremely significant year for the industry in the east Mediterranean country, given the “tail end” of the Covid-19 pandemic but also amid the specter of the war in Ukraine.

The agreement was signed by Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias on behalf of the government, and Visa Europe CEO Charlotte Hogg.