On the occasion of the information and publications that have been circulating recently regarding the use of iodine preparations for the prevention of radiation disease, the Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Association informs that there are no preparations on the Greek market with this indication.

Iodine preparations, which are marketed in Greece as dietary supplements, have a lower iodine content, up to 500 times lower, than those doses stated by the World Health Organization that should be administered in the event of a radioactive accident and are therefore unsuitable for the relevant indication.

In the event of such an event, the national health authorities of each country are responsible for deciding whether to administer iodine preparations, as well as for the exact doses per age group as well as for the initiation and duration of preventive treatment, the PFS concludes.