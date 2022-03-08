Greek exports set a new record for 2021, with European markets again absorbing most products and goods from the country, and amid the serious obstacles created by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the association of Greek exporters and the Center for Export Studies and Research (KEEM), and based on provisional data by the Greek statistics authority (EL.STAT), exports in 2021 increased by 8.89 billion euros, or 29.2 percent compared to 2020. The total figure reached 39.3 billion euros for the year, up from 30.42 billion euros in 2020.

Turkey increased to fourth in terms of destinations for Greek exports; the US in seven

For the 11th year in a row, Italy was the “number one” destination for Greek exports, followed by Germany in second place.