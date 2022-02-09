Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στην Ουάσινγκτον στις ΗΠΑ μετά από απειλή για βόμβες. Σύμφωνα με αναφορές στα social media, αρκετά κτίρια εκκενώνονται μετά από τις απειλές.

Οι αστυνομικές Αρχές έχουν κινητοποιηθεί για να ολοκληρώσουν τις εκκενώσεις, στις οποίες συμπεριλαμβάνονται δημόσια και ιδιωτικά σχολεία.

⚠ #DEVELOPING : Several buildings evacuating following bomb threats in Washington DC #Washington l #DC Police are working to evacuate several buildings in the city, including public and charter schools. The bomb threats were reportedly called in to personnel. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/edpk99Xkq0

Την είδηση έχει επιβεβαιώσει η Αστυνομία της Ουάσινγκτον.

MPD is responding to multiple bomb threats around the District including DCPS and DC Charter Schools. Schools are currently being evacuated. Investigations are ongoing.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι ένα από τα σχολεία που εκκενώθηκαν είναι το γυμνάσιο Ντάνμπαρ, το οποίο είχε εκκενωθεί και χθες, ξανά λόγω απειλής για βόμβα.

#BREAKING – Dunbar High School in Northwest DC evacuated *AGAIN*

Reason hasn’t been confirmed, but sources say they’re looking into another “threat.”

This follows a bomb threat called in Tuesday while Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was visiting. @wusa9

More soon… pic.twitter.com/SrQyIWQxEy

— Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) February 9, 2022