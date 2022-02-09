Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ.

Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στην Ουάσινγκτον στις ΗΠΑ μετά από απειλή για βόμβες. Σύμφωνα με αναφορές στα social media, αρκετά κτίρια εκκενώνονται μετά από τις απειλές.

Οι αστυνομικές Αρχές έχουν κινητοποιηθεί για να ολοκληρώσουν τις εκκενώσεις, στις οποίες συμπεριλαμβάνονται δημόσια και ιδιωτικά σχολεία.

Δείτε σχετική ανάρτηση

Την είδηση έχει επιβεβαιώσει η Αστυνομία της Ουάσινγκτον.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι ένα από τα σχολεία που εκκενώθηκαν είναι το γυμνάσιο Ντάνμπαρ, το οποίο είχε εκκενωθεί και χθες, ξανά λόγω απειλής για βόμβα.

Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας

Ακολουθήστε το in.grστο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Σχετικά άρθρα: ➤ Κανάδας: Σε απόγνωση από τον θόρυβο οι κάτοικοι της Οτάβας ➤ Οτάβα: Πώς κατάφεραν οι αντιεμβολιαστές να καταλάβουν την πρωτεύουσα του Καναδά ➤ ΗΠΑ: Αστυνομικός θυσιάζεται και την χτυπάει αυτοκίνητο για να σώσει μικρή μαθήτρια που περνούσε το δρόμο