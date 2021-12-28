With a percentage of positive votes of 99.96% on the current shareholders, the Extraordinary Shareholders General Meeting of the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.), held on Friday, December 24, 2021, ratified the Agreement with the Greek State.

The Contract, which follows the recent law 4812/2021, defines the terms of renewal of the exclusive right of the Company to provide water and sewerage services that was granted to the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.) until 2040, as well as the conditions for the contract signature for the operation and maintenance services of the External Water Supply System (EWSS), for 3 years.

With the ratification of the agreement between the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.) and the Greek State, the transaction price of rawwater from the Greek State to the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.) is determined, for the next 20 years, at a price lower by 40% compared to the previous one in force for the period 2004-2013.

The determination of a fair and reasonable raw water price for the next twenty years, is a determining factor for the Company’s business plan and contributes to the retention of tariffs for consumers.

Also, at the Extraordinary General Meeting it was decided to set off debts from the Greek State to the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.), and vice versa.

With this agreement, the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.) can recover the amount payable of 157.2 million euros for the period 2013-2020 within the period of validity of the contract, pursuant to article 114 of Law 4812/2021, which contributes further to the positive evaluation of Company’s development.

With the ratification of the two Agreements by 99.96% of the shareholders who participated in the Extraordinary General Meeting, a long-standing pending issue is finally closed, a fact that now allows the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP S.A.) to accelerate the implementation of its investment program, to improve its services, to expand its activities and its customer base and charting a positive future course for the company.