The contract for the interconnection between Naxos and Santorini was approved by the Court of Auditors, was announced by the president of Independent Power Transmission Operator IPTO M. Manousakis who informed the competent parliamentary committee that this marks the beginning of the construction phase of the project in the coming days.

Based on the experience of previous years, he estimated that the budget project of 100 million euros will be completed by the end of 2023. According to Mr. Manousakis, in the next period the tenders for the respective projects for Folegandros, Milos and Serifos, while by the end of November the competitions for the three remaining islands of the southwestern Cyclades will be announced. They will be connected to Attica via Lavrio. The aim is for the projects to be completed in 2024.

The president of IPTO referred to the environmental benefits with the completion of these projects, talking about zero emissions at the end of the decade, since “with the new interconnections that are planned in the Aegean we will be able to withdraw an additional 850 megawatts of polluting units” while in terms of economic benefits when the full interconnection will take place, he said that by 2030 it is expected to save 440 million euros per year and by 2030 and when all the islands are now interconnected the benefit will reach 1.5 billion euros.

Speaking to the same Committee, the General Manager of Thermoelectric and Hydroelectric Production, Fotis Karagiannis, informed that half of the projects and almost half of the budget of the new PPC projects of PPC concern islands.