A nationwide “lockout” called by Greece’s federation of restaurant and café owners for Tuesday appears to have resonated amongst the country’s food-and-beverage professionals, as most such businesses, in the greater Athens area at least, kept their doors closed.

Eateries, cafes and bars around the Greek capital, including in the most “touristy” areas, remained closed.

The most prominent demand put forth by the specific business owners’ federation is the abolition of fines for proprietors not adhering to Covid-19 restrictions regarding indoors spaces, but rather, for this burden to fall on customers themselves.

At the same time, the federation is demanding a reduced VAT rate – to fall to 6 percent – state subsidies for expected higher energy costs and pandemic-era rents, a subsidy for social security contributions paid for employees, as well as abrogating the requirement that financial assistance allocated by the state last year – during the first pandemic “lock-down” – be repaid.