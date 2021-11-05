Time is running out for the elevated Eastern Ring Road of Thessaloniki, now known as Flyover, with the completion of the competitive dialogue. Just four months after the start of the second phase of the process, with the presence of all the five bidders for the project, amounting to 462 million euros, the tender is nearing completion. The next step is to announce the date on which the participants will submit the technical and the financial bids.

The goal of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport is for the contractor to be announced within this year, so that the project to be signed in early 2022 and to start in 2023. Of course, it all depends on whether or not there will be obstacles that will slow down the progress, such as the judicial ones.

The completion of the dialogue phase was sealed with the decision of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Mr. Kostas Karamanlis. This decision announces the end of the process and the end of the stage B.I-Dialogue of the 2nd Phase of the Tender for the award of Public Partnership Contract and Private Sector for the project “Upgrading of the Eastern Inner-Regional road of Thessaloniki through PPP.”

However, until today, the project that joined the Public-Private Sector Partnerships on 15/7/2020 and was announced in mid-September of the same year, has progressed at an unprecedented pace for the Greek standards.