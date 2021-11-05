The Greek Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras, and the Greek Minister of Rural Development and Food, Spilios Livanos, announced the measure of the excise duty return on petrol, in 2022, so as to face the increased production costs from the wave of price increases in energy and to financially support 20.000 farmers.

The €50 million budget measure concerns young farmers and those who are part of co-operative schemes. The measure favors 200,000 farmers, of which 25,000 have recently started to occupy with this sectorsupport meas

As stated by Christos Staikouras, in total, the excise duty return, for 2022, will be made depending on the type and the area covered by the crops in relation to the oil markets. In total, as the Minister of Finance said, the off-budget aid in the primary sector of the Ministry of Rural Development and Food, reaches 900 million euros.

Axis 1: Reductions of taxes and insurance contributions

Axis 2: Aid to farmers affected by Covid-19

Axis 3: Compensation to farmers affected by natural disasters

Axis 4: Aid to farmers affected by the energy crisis