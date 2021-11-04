The president of SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras, expressed his concern about the course of the pandemic in a telephone conversation with the Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Mr. Ieronymos, who also informed the Hierarch of the Church of Greece about the SYRIZA legislative initiative. which provides for a test demonstration by unvaccinated believers as they enter churches.

In this context, he stressed that in these critical moments when the pandemic is out of control and dozens of our fellow citizens lose their lives every day, the initiative of the Holy Synod urging the faithful to take a test before going to church is in the right and self-evident direction for the protection of human life.

In short, the Church proposes what the government does not dare to implement, said Mr. Tsipras, criticizing the government.

He added that the state must assume its responsibilities and not throw them to the Church for recommendations to our unvaccinated fellow citizens.

Finally, Mr. Tsipras stressed the need for the Church to intensify its efforts to convince as many of our fellow citizens as possible about the need for immediate vaccination.

It is reminded that with a circular issued by the Holy Synod, it addresses a new appeal to the faithful and the clergy “to observe the protection measures exactly”.

The Holy Synod sends a message to those believers who have not yet been vaccinated to come to the holy temples after they have undergone a diagnostic test (rapid or pcr), while urging the citizens again to be vaccinated.