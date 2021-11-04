The competent authorities are starting more intensive and stricter controls on Saturday, the first day of implementation of the new package announced by the government, in order to stop the frantic course of the coronavirus.

On foot will be 8,000 police officers and 50 teams with 400 officials of the National Transparency Authority and the Ministry of Development, in order to check the observance of the new measures based on the increase of weekly rapid tests for unvaccinated workers, access of unvaccinated persons to commercial banks shops and open dining areas only with a negative rapid or PCR test.

8,000 police officers on the streets

Yesterday, Wednesday, a large meeting was held at the Maximos Palace with the presence of ministers, but also heads of control mechanisms that will undertake to conduct audits throughout the country.

As part of the intensification of the inspections, 8,000 police officers are recruited with 1,900 groups and 400 officials of the Transparency Authority who will carry out inspections from next Saturday throughout the country, in mixed teams of 10-15 people.

At the same time, it was decided in the region to conduct checks by police officers from other areas, in order to avoid the flexibility observed in such cases due to locality.

Where the emphasis is – The pattern of controls

The focus of the checking authorities is initially on night entertainment, outdoor dining and retail. It is also clarified that outdoor areas with a roof and perimeter curtains are considered closed. Open spaces are only those that do not have a roof and perimeter curtains up to 1 meter and 30 cm.

The pattern of controls is oriented indoors. “What we are interested in is the observance of the control of the vaccination certificates and the identity. There we find a big gap. The story of open spaces that are closed in different ways (eg glass curtains), are not open spaces. They are clearly closed areas for the observance of the legislation and sanctions will be imposed. This gimmick that some have found to circumvent their obligations and distort healthy competition is coming to an end,” warned the president of the National Transparency Authority, Angelos Binis, through television.

Speaking to SKAI tv, Mr Binis said the inspections would be carried out as a matter of priority in stores that had already violated the law, while recalling that sanctions and fines were doubled with shops closing for 15 days and a fine of 5,000 euros.

It seems that the authorities have in their hands a list of the first 50 targets, ie companies that in the past have committed violations regarding the observance of the measures for the coronavirus.

Two stages

In the first stage, this weekend, the inspections will focus on entertainment centers, bars, restaurants, retail supermarkets, large shopping malls and supermarkets, and more generally on points of high commercial interest.

In the second stage, the controls will be extended to banks, public services and even hairdressers.

According to police sources, “there will be no tolerance in the first 24 hours, with many fines and 15-day padlocks”.

What did the unvaccinated do?

With the new package only for the unvaccinated, the government is trying to stem the tide of the pandemic so as not to increase the pressure on hospitals, which have already begun to fill up again with doctors at their limits.

At the same time, through the new measures, attempts are being made to increase vaccinations, which have been stagnant for some time.

The measures already announced have mobilized the unvaccinated in two directions: Some have chosen to make vaccination appointments – the daily appointments have increased by about 50% compared to the previous week. Others chose to make an appointment at the hair salon in order to avoid – albeit temporarily – the cost of a rapid test

What changes from Saturday

The new measures that will take effect from Saturday (06/11) are:

Mandatory two tests (rapid or personal) per week for unvaccinated workers at their own expense, including those in places of worship

Access to banks, Public Services, shops, hairdressers and open restaurants and entertainment venues will only be demonstrated by a negative pcr or rapid test for the unvaccinated

There will be restrictions on the stadiums if the measure of the mask is not observed. Teams will receive penalties.

The controls are intensified and will become stricter with the display of the relevant certificates (vaccination and disease) and a document while the penalties are upgraded and doubled to 5,000 euros and a 15-day suspension for the store. It will also be announced that certain stores do not comply with the measures.

You will not need tests for grocery stores (eg supermarkets), pharmacies or churches

Vaccination campaign

According to government announcements, the platform for the third dose of the vaccine for those over 18 opens tomorrow, Friday, while the vaccination campaign will be expanded with messages and TV spots.