Farmers from the raisin regions of the Peloponnese as well as farmers and stockbreeders of Crete are preparing for their descent to Athens tomorrow, as they are preparing feverishly for their participation in the rallies they are organizing.

The following day, Saturday, November 6, the baton of mobilizations passes to the Panhellenic Committee of Blocs, which calls for a nationwide rally in Syntagma.

Livanos calls for dialogue

In fact, at a time when the raisin growers of the Peloponnese and the farmers of Crete have organized the last details for tomorrow’s mobilizations, the Minister of Rural Development and Food Spilios Livanos has invited them to a new meeting for Tuesday, November 9, when he returns from scheduled trips to Thessaloniki and Lesvos.

It should be noted that in a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture, the Coordinating Committee of the Pampeloponnesian Agricultural Raisin Rally, consisting of the presidents of PES, AS Messinia, EAS Kiato, AS Nemea and OP Corinthian Raisin Amaliada, expressed their dissatisfaction because during yesterday’s meeting at the Ministry of Agriculture, the limit was set for only one representative of the raisin producers to participate, as “the representatives of the Chambers of Commerce and the private raisin traders will also participate”.

At the same time, the Coordinating Committee pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture, Physical Planning and Public Works insists on its initial position not to even consider the joint request of all Peloponnese Raisin Cooperative Organizations and raisin growers to withdraw the stocks of Corinthian raisins in 2020.

The farmers of Crete

Tonight, the farmers and stockbreeders of the island sail from Crete to Athens.

Farmers and stockbreeders in Crete are protesting against the reduced subsidies of OPEKEPE, which have been added to the accumulated problems they are already facing.

It should be noted that the Minister of Rural Development and Food, Spilios Libanos, invited the representatives of the Coordinating Committee from Crete to a meeting for today, Thursday 4/11, which, however, answered in the negative.

The Panhellenic Committee of Road Blocks

The Panhellenic Committee of the Road Blocks is calling for a rally in Syntagma at 12 noon, which is taking place on the initiative of the Committee of Fire, Flood and Earthquake Affected Areas.

In a relevant announcement, it has invited the participation of the farmers and stockbreeders who were affected by the natural disasters and “saw their lives being lost in the fury of fire, water and earthquake”.