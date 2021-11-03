Greece’s finance minister on Wednesday unveiled Athens’ plan for an inaugural “green bond” to be issued by the Greek state in the second half of 2022, with Christos Staikouras taking advantage of a global setting offered by the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Greek FinMin Christos Staikouras briefed 20 counterparts from around the world over Athens’ intent to finance “green” development projects with the bond issue. The closed-door meeting was also attended by World Bank President David Malpass, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board Frank Elderson, who also chairs the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS).