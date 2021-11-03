The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded on Wednesday in Greece remained above the 6,000-level, and specifically at 6,150. The previous three days witnessed three successive records for daily Covid-19 infections broken. Tuesday’s figure of 6,700 is the all-time record for daily infections.

Only eight cases were detected at border points.

The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 760,592.

Additionally, 49 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 16,109. In terms of the victims, 95.4 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

A total of 431 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age fell to 64 years, while 80.3 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 363 (84.22 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 68 (15.78 percent) are fully vaccinated.