Δύο τρένα συγκρούστηκαν μεταξύ τους μεταξύ του Αντόβερ και του Σόλσμπερι, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία του Γουίλτσαϊρ, στη Βρετανία.
Στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει περιπολικά, ασθενοφόρα, οχήματα της πυροσβεστικής και ένα ελικόπτερο της αστυνομίας.
Τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης μετέδωσαν ότι το ατύχημα σημειώθηκε στη σήραγγα Φίσερτον.
We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury.
We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to London Road, Salisbury.
Will update as soon as we have more information. pic.twitter.com/1y3x1p1dkB
— Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) October 31, 2021
Two trains have crashed between #Salisbury and #Andover, Wiltshire Police have said.
The force added they were at the scene along with firefighters and the ambulance service.https://t.co/yd7KKqbM2H
— ITV News Meridian (@itvmeridian) October 31, 2021
Αδιευκρίνιστος ο αριθμός των επιβατών
Μια επιβατική αμαξοστοιχία, με αδιευκρίνιστο προς το παρόν αριθμό επιβατών, χτύπησε σε ένα αντικείμενο μέσα στη σήραγγα, εκτροχιάστηκε και ανατράπηκε εν μέρει, σύμφωνα με τον ιστότοπο wiltshiretoday.
Ο μηχανοδηγός έχει παγιδευτεί μέσα στο τρένο.
Ένας δημοσιογράφος του BBC ανέφερε ότι υπάρχουν 13 τραυματίες, αλλά κανένας τους δεν είναι σε σοβαρή κατάσταση.
BREAKING: Up to a dozen passengers are believed to have been injured after two trains crashed between Andover and Salisbury, the PA news agency has reported.
Emergency services are at the scene, including 50 firefighters.https://t.co/MbZ3Zdo9Vw pic.twitter.com/5ob4m5QUNc
— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 31, 2021