Δύο τρένα συγκρούστηκαν μεταξύ τους μεταξύ του Αντόβερ και του Σόλσμπερι, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία του Γουίλτσαϊρ, στη Βρετανία.

Στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει περιπολικά, ασθενοφόρα, οχήματα της πυροσβεστικής και ένα ελικόπτερο της αστυνομίας.

Τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης μετέδωσαν ότι το ατύχημα σημειώθηκε στη σήραγγα Φίσερτον.

We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury.

We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to London Road, Salisbury.

Will update as soon as we have more information. pic.twitter.com/1y3x1p1dkB

