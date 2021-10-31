Δύο τρένα συγκρούστηκαν μεταξύ τους μεταξύ του Αντόβερ και του Σόλσμπερι, ανακοίνωσε η αστυνομία του Γουίλτσαϊρ, στη Βρετανία.

Στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει περιπολικά, ασθενοφόρα, οχήματα της πυροσβεστικής και ένα ελικόπτερο της αστυνομίας.

Τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης μετέδωσαν ότι το ατύχημα σημειώθηκε στη σήραγγα Φίσερτον.

Αδιευκρίνιστος ο αριθμός των επιβατών

Μια επιβατική αμαξοστοιχία, με αδιευκρίνιστο προς το παρόν αριθμό επιβατών, χτύπησε σε ένα αντικείμενο μέσα στη σήραγγα, εκτροχιάστηκε και ανατράπηκε εν μέρει, σύμφωνα με τον ιστότοπο wiltshiretoday.

Ο μηχανοδηγός έχει παγιδευτεί μέσα στο τρένο.

Ένας δημοσιογράφος του BBC ανέφερε ότι υπάρχουν 13 τραυματίες, αλλά κανένας τους δεν είναι σε σοβαρή κατάσταση.

