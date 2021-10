Despite the implementation of the Athens Exclusion Ring, the traffic in several streets of Athens is heightened for another day.

Traffic is carried out with many problems, with the drivers being called again to arm themselves with patience, mainly in Kifissos where there was a leak of oil from a truck, early on Wednesday morning, resulting in traffic jams.

According to information, a vehicle from the Attica region rushed to the spot to throw sawdust on the road to reduce slipperiness.