The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (ISN) is strengthening the Merchant Marine Academy of Hydra, wanting to support Greek naval tradition, while giving further impetus to the human resources of the Greek merchant shipping and, at the same time, to help as much as possible its particularly important, historical , island of Hydra.

The ISN donation includes maintenance and upgrade projects of the historic building that houses the school, technological equipment for the classrooms, the provision of a state-of-the-art bridge simulator that meets international education standards, as well as scholarships for faculty graduates abroad.

The Merchant Marine Academy of Hydra was founded in 1749 and is the oldest operating Merchant Marine Academy, not only in Greece but worldwide, as it has a long history in the country’s shipping, from the years before the founding of the Greek state until today. It is a living naval monument and a tangible expression of the Greek naval tradition and continuity.

The President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (ISN), Andreas Drakopoulos, said about the donation: “Seafaring is closely linked both to the history of our country and to the course of our Founder, Stavros Niarchos. The Merchant Marine Academy of Hydra is a reference point for the maritime history of Greece, performing a dual role: On the one hand, creating the officers of our merchant navy who travel with professionalism and dedication to the seas around the world, keeping the Greek shipping at the top , and on the other hand, keeping alive and productive the historic island of Hydra. It is our honor to be able to support the work and the graduates of the Academy, contributing, as far as possible, to the history and the future of our merchant shipping “.