The General Price Index of Construction Categories of New Residential Buildings of the 3rd quarter of 2021 increased by 2.8%, compared to the corresponding index of the 3rd quarter of 2020, while during the comparison of the respective indices of the year 2020 with 2019 there was no change.

The General Index in the 3rd quarter of 2021, compared to the index of the 2nd quarter of 2021, showed an increase of 1.0%, compared to an increase of 0.2% recorded during the corresponding comparison of the indices of the year 2020.

The average index of the twelve months October 2020 – September 2021, compared to the corresponding index of the twelve months October 2019 – September 2020, showed an increase of 1.4%, compared to a decrease of 0.2% in the respective previous twelve months.

At the same time, the General Price Index of Construction Costs of New Residential Buildings of the 3rd quarter 2021, compared to the corresponding index of the 3rd quarter of 2020, showed an increase of 3.9%, compared to an increase of 0.1% during the respective comparison of the indices of the year 2020 to 2019. In particular, the annual increase of 3.9% is due to the increase of the Material Price Index by 4.6%, as well as the increase of the Labor Remuneration Price Index by 2.7%.

The General Index in the 3rd quarter of 2021, compared to the index of the 2nd quarter of 2021, showed an increase of 1.5%, compared to an increase of 0.1% recorded during the corresponding comparison of the indicators of the year 2020. In particular, the quarterly increase by 1.5%, due to the increase of the Material Price Index by 1.8% and the increase of the Labor Remuneration Price Index by 1.1%.

The average index of the twelve months October 2020 – September 2021, compared to the corresponding index of the twelve months October 2019 – September 2020, showed an increase of 1.9%, compared to an increase of 0.2% in the respective previous twelve months.