Public health authorities in Greece on Monday confirmed 4,165 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, with seven cases detected at border points.

The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 724,571.

Additionally, 25 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 15,707. In terms of the victims, 95.4 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

A total of 360 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 66 years, while 79.5 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 327 (86.05 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 53 (13.95 percent) are fully vaccinated.