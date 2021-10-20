The Greek stock market is currently trying to assimilate the zone of 900 units in a difficult environment, but having raised its trading rates in order to keep the levels it had not seen in the last month. In particular, the general index recorded gains of 0.08% rising to 899.64 points, while a little earlier it stood at 900 points, for the first time since September 23.

There are two fronts that now prevent buyers from taking more initiatives. The first is the outbreak of the pandemic in our country, as well as in Europe, but also the maintenance of energy costs at high levels. Both developments are expected to halt the country’s development dynamics, at a time when it had found its pace.

At the same time, the 16.5 million new shares of Attica Bank are currently being traded from the equivalent conversion of 16.5 million warrants. The resulting shares will be owned by the Financial Stability Fund which will control 68.2% of the shares, TSMEDE 14.7% and EFKA 10.3%, while the percentage of existing shareholders will be significantly reduced .

Also, today begins the two-day Small Cap Conference of HELEX with the participation of 12 listed companies from the small capitalization. The 12 companies participating in the Small Cap Conference of HELEX are: Alpha Trust Mutual Fund Management, AVE Group, BriQ Properties, Dromeas, Iktinos, Interlife, Motodynamics, Papoutsanis, Performance Technologies, Profile, Real Consulting and Revoil.

In such an environment, Jumbo is recovering with gains of 1.75%, with Lambda, Ethniki, Coca Cola, Alpha bank, Biochalco and Eurobank moving slightly upwards. On the other hand, Ellactor, Titan, OPAP, Mytilineos and Motor Oil are moving slightly down.